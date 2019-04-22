UPDATE: Bancroft braces for flooding

April 22, 2019

By Nate Smelle

UPDATED 4/23/2019: With more rain expected this week, Bancroft is bracing for what could be the second “100-year flood” in the past six years. Currently, Bancroft’s Cenotaph Park, Riverside Park, Churchill Park and Millennium Park have all been closed due to the severe flooding from the York River.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Bancroft District is advising area residents that a Flood Warning is in effect for most of the Bancroft District including: Burnt, Irondale, Madawaska, York, Gull River and Little Mississippi River watersheds. Residents in the Bancroft area are also advised to keep a close watch on conditions and regularly check for updated messages from the MNRF.

The MNRF also recommends that people exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and streams; and to alert any children to these dangers and supervise their activities. According to the MNRF, those residing in areas prone to flooding should take appropriate precautions to protect their property, such as ensuring sump pumps are functioning and securing items that may float away as water levels rise. While driving in the area, motorists need to remain vigilant for flooding over roadways and the potential for washed out culverts. At the moment, this is especially important while driving on forest access roads, since many are seasonally inundated with water, prone to washouts, and may be impassable due to current water levels.

The MNRF also said the public should avoid crossing any submerged roads as there may be a risk to traveler safety.

The Town of Bancroft has erected barricades blocking roads where known washouts or dangerous driving conditions have been observed. The MNRF indicated that it is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions, and that further updates on the flooding will be issued as appropriate.

The Town of Bancroft’s public works crew has been piling sandbags along the river’s edge to try and control the water and limit flood damage to local homes and businesses as the waters continue to rise.

Sandbags are available to Bancroft residents to help prevent water from entering their homes or properties. For more information residents are advised to contact the Town of Bancroft municipal office at 613-332-3331; or Public Works manager Perry Kelly at 613-332-7060.

With files from the MNRF