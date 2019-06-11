Bancroft Relay flying high with $75,136 raised

June 11, 2019
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
Travel was the theme of this year’s Relay for Life and participants travelled through the night of Friday, June 7 to show their support to all those fighting cancer. Millennium Park was filled with 10 teams setting up camp and walking the track.
Taking the theme to heart, teams decorated their camp and dressed up as if they represented a travel destination. Some teams let their imaginations fly and their members came to Bancroft’s relay from the North Pole, and Neverland. One team took a different turn and used the travel theme to build their campsite into a time machine.
The fun started at 7 p.m. as the captain of the night’s flight, Chip Gillis, introduced the night’s itinerary, including the survivor’s lap, the luminary ceremony, the midnight challenge, the relay version of Minute to Win It games. Throughout the night the walkers were entertained by several local musicians including the North Hastings Community Band, The Ridge Runners, Appalachian Celtic, Adam Palmer, Brad Carlton, Ryan Anderson, Kirk Bates, The Polyesters and more.
At 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, the walkers finally slowed to a stop for the closing ceremonies. It was then that it was announced that the volunteers and participants were able to raise $75,136.52 for the Canadian Cancer Society and the research and development of new treatments and the care of cancer patients.