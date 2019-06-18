Headline News

Update on Airport Road straightening

June 18, 2019

By Chris Drost

Travellers along Airport Road in Faraday Township will have noticed the considerable amount of tree removal and preparatory work undertaken earlier this spring. In recent weeks all work has been halted while the municipality conducts a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment.
A notice dated June 20, 2019 says:
“The Municipality of Faraday Township is undertaking a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment for the realignment of 350 metres of Airport Road, commencing 275 metres west of Joy Bible Camp Lane, heading westerly. The project has become a priority for the municipality due to the condition of the roadway, the roadway section’s lack of proper drainage and gradation. The municipality owns the property which will receive the realigned roadway and associated drainage network.
Written comments must be provided within 30 days of the notice. The notice with full details is available on the Township of Faraday website www.faraday.ca
If there are no comments or if they can be resolved with the municipality, construction is expected to proceed after July 26.



         

