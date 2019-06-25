Local groups benefit from Legion support

June 25, 2019
By Chris Drost
The new executive of the Royal Canadian Legion in Bancroft assembled on the evening of June 18 to present cheques to a number of deserving local organizations.
Legion president, Larry Shattraw, welcomed the recipients and explained that the Legion has two accounts, one for funds raised through rentals and activities, and the other, the poppy fund. He said, “The funds being distributed tonight come from the former account, not the poppy fund.” “The Legion is able to make these donations on a year by year basis depending on the funds available.” Shattraw said, “Fortunately, the Legion has been able to turn things around quite a bit in the past few years.”
Representing Home Again, Paula Tripp, was the first to come forward to be presented with a cheque for $500.
Kim Bishop received two cheques, one in the amount of $1,000 for the dialysis unit at the Bancroft hospital and one for $500 towards the North Hastings Fund Development for medical equipment.
Heather Brough was pleased to accept $500 for Hospice North Hastings while Dianne Winmill received $500 towards the North Hastings High School music program.
Finally, Wendy Maxwell, representing the North Hastings Community Fish Hatchery, stepped forward to receive a cheque for $1,000, the same as last year.
Following the presentations, the new executive gathered for photos and then the recipients gathered for a group photo with Legion president, Larry Shattraw.
Afterwards, Brough, of Hospice North Hastings, said, “How nice it is to receive continual support. It is always great to receive the support of the Legion.”
Music teacher, Dianne Winmill, added, “This is our fourth year obtaining Legion support. We participate at the cenotaph each year and they never forget about us. We are always so grateful as repairs to musical instruments are very expensive.”