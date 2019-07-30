General News

Almost $27,000 raised for hospital

July 30, 2019

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

It has been said that the people of North Hastings have the biggest hearts and will give their neighbours a helping hand whatever way they can, whenever they can. The Moose FM annual Radiothon on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 for the North Hastings District Hospital Auxiliary was no exception.
Throughout the two days people stopped in or called into the station to donate towards the auxiliary’s goal to purchase a blood analyzer and a level one fluid warmer/rapid infuser for the emergency room at the Bancroft hospital. The analyzer will help hospital staff identify what possible diseases or drugs may be in a patient’s blood so they can quickly diagnose and plan treatments, while the infuser will help provide quick and safe blood transfusions all the while working to ensure that the patient does not go into shock.
Volunteers from the auxiliary were at the radio station all day on both days answering phones and accepting donations. They were also in the Price Ford parking lot serving up barbecued hamburgers, hot dogs and sausages. The team’s hard work paid off, with $26,960.71 raised in two days. The auxiliary is now half way to its $40,000 goal to purchase the new equipment for the hospital.



         

