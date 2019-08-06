Commentary

From the people

August 6, 2019

Aug. 6, 2019

By Nate Smelle

Last Tuesday afternoon our office received an anonymous phone call informing us that Premier of Ontario Doug Ford was visiting the Bancroft area. Having not been notified that he would be in town, our news team scrambled to track him down while preparing the paper for press. Receiving word that he was at the Bancroft Brew Pub, I hopped in my car and made my way over to the bar in hopes of getting a few questions answered.
By the time I parked my car and searched the restaurant he was nowhere to be seen. Disappointed, I got back in my vehicle and noticed a message on my phone indicating that the black SUV he was traveling in had been spotted outside another restaurant in town. Taking Cleak Avenue to avoid the crosstown traffic, I arrived at my next destination, scanning the property for any signs of the Premier.
Within moments it became evident that I had been skunked again.
Feeling like I was on a wild-goose-chase, I decided to make one last attempt. Weaving my way through town, I did my best to think like a politician.
Asking myself where I would choose to visit if I were Premier, I first headed for the hospital, then North Hastings Children’s Services, the municipal office and finally the Kijicho Manito Madaouskarini Algonquin First Nation land claim office. Shifting gears, I pondered the remaining options and soon found myself peeking in on the Beer Store and the new LCBO.
Still, not a trace.
Defeated, I made my way back to the office with a notepad full of unanswered questions.
As I sat there reading over the final pages one last time, I remembered the last time I had a close encounter with a premier of Ontario. While working as a news editor with The Voice of Pelham newspaper in Niagara, I received an invite from former premier Kathleen Wynne to attend her private tour of Brock University.
After arriving on the scene with about 10 or so other journalists, we were soon informed that the premier would not be taking questions. We were however allowed to follow her around and take photos of her in the laboratories; and if we were patient enough to wait around a couple hours to get a shot of her wearing a hardhat outside the groundbreaking of a new facility being built on campus. Already having wasted enough of our time, not a single reporter stuck around for the second photo-shoot.
Hanging around in the parking lot with a few of the other journos, we took turns expressing our frustrations. By her lack of engagement it was clear to each of us that she had no interest in addressing any of the contentious issues filling the local newspapers – the high cost of hydro, the province’s push for biodiversity offsetting in provincially significant wetlands such as Thundering Waters, and inadequate funding for health care and education. It was also evident that the only reason we were there was to help disseminate a diverse range of shiny happy images of the former premier as her popularity waned rapidly.
Nearly every week either Bancroft This Week or the Bancroft Times features carefully crafted press releases from the Premier’s partner in politics and tour guide last Tuesday, our Conservative MPP Daryl Kramp. Oftentimes these press releases contain invites for one of our reporters to attend cheque presentations or funding announcements taking place in North Hastings. These same press releases are sent to our local radio station, which they also publish on their website and broadcast on-air. Like us, they did not receive an invite to attend any of the photo-ops with Premier Ford.
Why neither news agency in town received an invitation remains a mystery. When politicians avoid the media, we lose track of the political reality shaping our quality of life. When the only news we read is telling us how wonderful a job our governments are doing we are not getting the full story. There is no reason a government claiming to be “for the people” should be hiding from the people.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Maynooth celebrates Pride

Aug. 6, 2019 By Nate Smelle More than 150 people gathered in Logger’s Field on Sunday afternoon for the closing celebration of Maynooth Pride weekend. ...

Algonquin Inòdewiziwin Centre blossoms through intergenerational education

July 30, 2019 By Nate Smelle As the Algonquin Inòdewiziwin EarlyON Child and Family Centre approaches its first anniversary, those instrumental in making the centre ...

Pet Fest raises awareness of animals in need

July 23, 2019 By Nate Smelle Animal lovers descended on Millennium Park in Bancroft on Saturday, July 20 for Home Again Animal Rescue’s second annual ...

New To You gets a new look

July 16, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The volunteers of New To You have been working hard since early January to give the New To You ...

Love, food and community

July 2, 2019 By Nate Smelle Five years after the first seeds were sown by the initial Harvest the North gardening crew, enthusiasm for Bancroft’s ...

Huskies honoured at graduation

July 2, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The gymnasium of the North Hastings High School Huskies was packed to standing room only on Thursday, June 27 ...

Community comes together to remember Vince Childs

June 25, 2019 By Nate Smelle Community members assembled outside the Bancroft Dollar Store Plus on Snow Road just before sunset on Sunday evening to ...

Indigenous community celebrates solstice with students

June 25, 2019 By Nate Smelle Students from Bird’s Creek Public School gathered a Bird’s Creek Park on Friday, June 21 to celebrate National Indigenous ...

Climate Strike inspires community

June 18, 2019 By Nate Smelle For the past 13 weeks Hermon Public School Grade 4 student Brynn Kilpatrick has ditched class on Fridays to ...

Update on Airport Road straightening

June 18, 2019 By Chris Drost Travellers along Airport Road in Faraday Township will have noticed the considerable amount of tree removal and preparatory work ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support