Letting youth create their own space

August 6, 2019

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

During the celebrations at the rainbow crosswalk on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the North Hastings branch of the Kawartha Credit Union announced that it would be supporting the North Hastings Children’s Services’ newest project.
The branch manager for KCU presented NHCS’s executive director Jessica Anderson with a donation of $1,500 from the credit union’s Community Involvement Program for the Your Space Centre. While the NHCS is still developing its funding proposal and searching for different funding opportunities for the project, this centre is to be designed to provide wrap around support for youth in the community while being an inclusive and fun environment. Currently the Youth Advisory Board is working to gather information from local youth to see what they would like to see in a Your Space Centre.



         

