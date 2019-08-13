Headline News

Successful Ride for the Trust

August 13, 2019

By Chris Drost

North Hastings Community Trust’s Ride for the Trust – Trust the Ride, on Saturday, Aug. 11 was another great success in bringing northern riders from Maynooth together with those from the south as far away as Bowmanville.
Described by local cottager Deb Parent as “an amazing event,” she was happy to put on an apron and cook up a storm with a dedicated group of other members from NHCT. Last year the event raised $7,000 to $8,000.
NHCT has no core funding. It is supported entirely by funds raised in the community. Those funds make a variety of programs possible – Harvest the North (aka community gardens), Foodshare, Homeshare, Woodshare and ROCK (Rural Outreach Community Kindness). “It’s all about the sharing,” said Jane Kali, program coordinator at NHCT.
The event was spearheaded by Diane and Ben Nieuwenhuis and Lorie Bird, with lots of support from NHCT staff and members.
The inaugural year attracted nearly 50 vehicles called slingshots, which very much resemble a Batmobile. This year, the Trust was happy to have the slingshots back and welcome an entourage of motorcycles to join in the fun. Each group has its own route and then they all come together in Bancroft. Horns could be heard in the distance just before a long parade of vehicles filed into Millennium Park and lined up in a row for everyone to admire. Participants were quick to start polishing off any rain drops they encountered on their way to town, wanting to return their vehicles to a perfect shine.
NHCT offers the riders, and members of the public, a great lunch with barbeque and home-made salads. York River Meats kindly donated meat for the grill and B’s Kitchen in Wilberforce supplied delicious fresh buns. Members kindly donated their time to ensure the food is always something special for the riders. While there was no charge for the lunch, donations were encouraged.
To add some additional fun to the afternoon, there was live music on the bandshell stage with Brad Culver’s band Fraser Creek and two other local groups, Kick the Cage and Toast.
The total raised at this year’s event was not available at press time.



         

