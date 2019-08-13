General News » Uncategorized

St. Paul's hosts bazaar and bake sale

August 13, 2019

Aug. 13, 2019

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The scent of baked goods filled the Lake St. Peter Community Centre on Saturday, Aug. 10 as the tables were glimmering with different unique finds waiting to be taken home.
St. Paul’s United Church’s United Church Women’s league host their summer bake sale and bazaar every year to help raise funds for the upkeep and maintenance of the church. The church is located right next door to the community centre and being from a small community the congregation members say that it is getting harder to keep the church going. Currently the church has joined forces with the United Church in Maynooth and they share services with each church hosting two masses a month.
To help out even more, the UCW ladies decided to kick their summer bazaar up a notch with a bake sale and barbecue. The delicious homemade food was a real hit that day as hot dogs and cookies flew off the grill and the tables.
The bazaar also had a variety of items up for sale from donations made throughout the year by community and UCW members. Items up for grabs included jewellery, maple syrup supplies, paintings, home decor and books. Many items could be purchased by donation but items such as collectibles were priced out by the volunteers.
All funds raised went to helping keep the 60-year-old church going. Oil and hydro are some of the church’s biggest costs and the UCW annual Bazaar and Bake sale is one of its biggest fundraisers.



         

