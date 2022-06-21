General News

Bancroft native honoured as Conservation Hero

June 21, 2022

Ontario Nature, a leading environmental charity, announced the recipients of their annual
Conservation Awards on June 11, 2022.   The awards recognized the exceptional contributions
made by individuals and organizations to protect wild species and wild spaces in
Ontario.  Among this year’s 10 winners were Tweed residents, Elizabeth Churcher and George
Thomson. This husband and wife team was awarded the Ontario Nature Education Award for a
lifetime devoted to educating and inspiring people of all ages to understand and appreciate the
natural world so they too might become enthusiastic supporters of conservation and
environmental protection.
George and Elizabeth are longtime residents and tireless volunteers in the region. You must
know them from somewhere.
You might have worked at a school with them or remember one of them as your teacher. Both
George and Elizabeth taught science for many years at public schools in the Hastings County
area.
Perhaps you have visited Churcher Woods in Bancroft. After inheriting a portion of her family’s
farm, Elizabeth and George donated 60 woodland acres to the Hastings Prince Edward Land
Trust as a nature reserve to be used for educational purposes.
If you read the Tweed News, you would have come across their weekly natural history column,
“Naturally”.
Before Covid, you could have met them at one of the monthly Quinte Field Naturalist meetings
in downtown Belleville. Both are excellent naturalists. As President, George would have been
chairing the meeting with charm and humour and Elizabeth would have been reporting on the
recent nature advocacy letters she had written as Corresponding Secretary.
Several years ago, you could have been on a Tweed Horticultural Garden Tour to “Hepatica
Hill”, their 100 acre farmstead come nature reserve, where they reduce their carbon footprint
by growing the vast bulk of their own food while maintaining rich and varied habitat for wildlife.
If you have driven through Tweed in summer, you passed by St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church
where they have been instrumental in turning the property into a beautiful vegetable garden to
supply the food bank and a pollinator garden to feed butterflies, bees and birds.
You may belong to one of the innumerable groups all over Hastings County and beyond, where
George and Elizabeth have given their nature presentations over the years.

These are just a few highlights of a lifetime of passionate dedication to Nature that garnered
Elizabeth Churcher and George Thomson the Ontario Nature Education Award. Humble about
the recognition, their greatest wish is that they might inspire you to do everything you can to
create a greener, more livable future for the generations to come.

Submitted by Ontario Nature



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Monkeypox virus: what to know about it

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infectious disease, meaning that it’s transmitting from animals to humans. It is found ...

NHHS Indigenous Day teaches resilience and reconciliation

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The entire North Hastings High School got involved with this year’s Indigenous Day. The School’s Wolf Pack organized the event and celebrated ...

Workshop series aims to improve quality of care for elders in long-term care homes

By Nate Smelle The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the severity of several longstanding crises in Ontario that have been placed on the backburner for far ...

Crusaders top national fundraisers

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Bancroft Crusaders had a successful Relay your Way with their Music in the Park on Friday, June 10. Many community members ...

Tackling housing shortages in South Algonquin

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterAt the South Algonquin Township meeting on June 1, council received and discussed a letter from CAO/clerk-treasurer Bryan Martin, about ...

Cardiology services return to Bancroft

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Cardiology services will be returning to the Bancroft area through the team work of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit and the ...

Wonders of Wetlands Day a huge success

By Chris Drost Despite some inopportune downpours, the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council’s Wonders of Wetlands Day at Joy Bible Camp on June 1 was a ...

Bresee elected as Ford wins second majority

By Nate SmelleThe Progressive Conservative’s Ric Bresee has been elected as Hastings-Lennox and Addington’s next Member of Provincial Parliament. Bresee, a former council member in ...

Progress being made to clean up after storm

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the week following the storm that shook southern Ontario and Quebec, causing massive damage, hydro outages and ...

Invasive species ‘Education Blitz’ at Wollaston Lake boat launch

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At the tail end of National Invasive Species Action Week (May 15 to 22), the Wollaston Lake Home ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support