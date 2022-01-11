Bancroft Studio Tour looking for new artists

January 11, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The Bancroft and Area Autumn Studio Tour has sent the call out for artists to send out their applications for the 2022 show. The studio tour will be held on Sept. 17 to 18 and Sept. 24 to 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.



The tour is now in its 30th year and it gives local artists the chance to show off their wares, skills and what inspires them all at the same time. Visitors travel from artist studio to artist studio while enjoying the gorgeous fall colours that only North Hastings can produce.



Artists who want to participate can host at their own studio or be a guest artist at another studio. All art mediums are welcome, but all art and studio/gallery space will be put through a mandatory jurying process and inspection. The jurying process is based on a number of criteria including the quality of the work, the professionalism of the presentation and studio/gallery space.



Those interested in participating are asked to visit the studio tours web site www.bancroftstudiotour.org to sign up. The deadline for applications is Friday, Feb. 1.