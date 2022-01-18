Boyer Family Charitable Fund makes $2,000 donation to hospital

January 18, 2022
by CHRIS DROST
Staff
Brandon Boyer, of Boyer Motors, recently presented Kim Bishop, chair of the North Hastings Fund Development Committee, with a $2,000 donation to Quinte Healthcare North Hastings. The donation came from the Boyer Family Charitable Fund within the Community Foundation of Greater Peterborough.
This generous donation will go towards the purchase of a new ultrasound machine for the hospital. “We are grateful that the Boyer Family selected us to be the recipient of this gift,” says Bishop.
The Boyer Family Charitable Fund was created by the Boyer Family to help support the many communities they have lived and worked in for the past 40 years.
Boyer Auto Group was founded by Michael Boyer in 1981 in Apsley, Ontario. It has grown to serve communities all over Ontario with 12 dealerships, 15 brands and five body shops. To learn more about Boyer Auto Group and the Boyer Family Charitable Fund, visit www.boyerautogroup.com.