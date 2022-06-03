Headline News

Bresee elected as Ford wins second majority

June 3, 2022

By Nate Smelle
The Progressive Conservative’s Ric Bresee has been elected as Hastings-Lennox and Addington’s next Member of Provincial Parliament. Bresee, a former council member in Loyalist Township, will take over the position from former PC MPP Daryl Kramp, who announced he would be seeking re-election prior to the 2022 Ontario election.


With all polls reporting, Bresee earned 47.6 per cent of the vote with a total of 18,219 votes – nearly 11,000 votes more than the runner up. Crossing the finish line in second place was Ontario New Democratic Party candidate Eric Depoe who received 7,258 votes (19 per cent).


Not too far behind Depoe was Liberal candidate Ted Darby, who took home third place with 7,055 (18.5 per cent).


Ontario Party leader and former Conservative MP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington Derek Sloan received 2,812 votes (7.4 per cent); while Green Party candidate Christina Wilson received 1,744 (4.6 per cent), and New Blue candidate Joyce Reid received 1,128 (three per cent).


Province-wide, the PCs gained ground, and were elected in 83 ridings. The ONDP lost nine seats and were elected in 31 ridings. Once again the Liberals did not achieve official party status, but they did pick up one seat bringing their party total up to eight.


In response to the poor showing by the Liberals and the ONDP, both the ONDP’s Andrea Horwath and Liberal’s Steven Del Duca announced that they would be stepping down from their roles as party leaders.
Check out next week’s editions of The Bancroft Times and Bancroft This Week for more details on the 2022 provincial election.



         





