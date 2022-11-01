Headline News

Carlow Mayo Public Library Halloween Evening went terrifyingly well

November 1, 2022

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Carlow Mayo Public Library held their Halloween Evening on Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., featuring a costume swap, scavenger hunt and crafts. CEO and head librarian Carrie McKenzie says that the event went really well and everyone had a terrifying and spooky time.

The CMPL Halloween Evening event occurred on Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The library first began advertising it on their Facebook page on Sept. 22. McKenzie told Bancroft This Week that it rained all day long, and they had parents contacting them to see if the event was still going to happen, but they told them to pack their umbrellas, rainboots, wear their costumes and come on out.

“The rain ended about an hour before the Halloween Evening started. A mind-blowing amount, 47 patrons, joined us for our night of Halloween fun!” she says.

The CMPL and Metis Nation of Ontario have been collaborating on events since last year, when the latter reached out to the library about partnering up on some events. The library was quite amenable to the idea and they’ve subsequently done several events since then.

McKenzie told Bancroft This Week before the event that they brought back Halloween costumes from last year as well as adding some new ones for anybody who wants to come and find a costume for their children. She said that any remaining costumes would be donated to the Hastings Highlands Public Library for their costume swap that occurred on Oct. 22.

CMPL’s Halloween Evening featured a costume swap, a scavenger hunt and crafts. McKenzie said there were some amazing volunteers that stepped up in the craft area, and there were traditional paintings and beautiful haunted houses painted in purples and pinks.

“We are extremely grateful for the volunteers and Stacie Snider with Metis Nation of Ontario, who came together to help make this evening so much fun!”



         

