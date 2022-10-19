Closed-Circuit Television cameras coming to Bancroft

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The official ground-breaking ceremony for North Hastings Inspiration Place was held at the site of the new build ...

By Chris Drost New technology is coming to downtown Bancroft with the installation of Closed-Circuit Television cameras. A total of $27,473 in funding was obtained ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Hastings Highlands Interlake Association hosted an all candidates meeting at Emond Hall at the HH municipal office ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The municipal election candidates of Tudor and Cashel Township were invited to take part in a community meet and greet on Saturday, ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore There were over 170 bikes on the road on Saturday, Oct. 1 as the Hastings Highlands Hilly Hundred returned. Riders started at ...

By Nate Smelle It has been more than seven months since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s armed forces to invade Ukraine. Although the ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Sept. 21, Limerick Township council discussed an item under communications and petitions in their ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Reverend Lynn Watson’s farewell church service and sermon to the Bancroft-Carlow pastoral charge took place Sept. 25 at ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Community members Peter Lennox, Mary Byrne and Gary Pattison teamed up and organized the all candidates meeting on Saturday, Sept. 24 at ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore As the autumn leaves colour the roads and paint the scenery in shades of red, orange and gold it is easy to see ...