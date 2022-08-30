Coe Hill Fair returns

August 30, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The Coe Hill Agricultural Fair returned after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug 27. The crowds that gathered were near record levels as the community was excited to participate in this historical event’s return.
Community members submitted their crafts, items grown from the garden, as well as prized animals to the variety of contests and competitions. The crowd also filled the Coe Hill Fairgrounds to watch the Xtreme Demolition Derby on Friday night excited to see local drivers compete once again. While many families gathered around the fairway for the rides and food.