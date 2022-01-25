General News

Cold weather increases the risk of fires

January 25, 2022

by KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE

Staff

With the chain of snow storms and temperatures dropping
past minus 30 degrees celsius Bancroft This Week reached
out to the Bancroft fire department about fire safety measures
as people find ways to keep warm.
“As always we also encourage residents to ensure they keep
their chimneys clean and free of creosote, dispose of ashes
safely by removing them from the home and covering them
with snow to ensure they are fully extinguished,” says deputy
fire chief and fire prevention officer Matt Musclow. “Ensure
you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and
are testing them monthly. Ensure they are keeping exits from

their homes free of items and snow to ensure a quick evacu-
ation of the home if required in a fire. Plan and practice a

home escape plan so everyone in the home knows where to

evacuate to in the event of a fire. Know your address so if

you have to call 911 they can get to you as quickly as pos-
sible. Keep your 911 number clear from snow and debris so

it can be found easily by first responders.”
In case of emergencies the department suggests that all
homes have two ways out, with the snow cleared from all
driveways and paths. This is important for both the residents
of the home to escape and for emergency services to gain the
best access to the house/building and those who may need
their help.
Another concern with winter weather is power outages.
In these circumstances it is often best to use flashlights,
have battery operated lighting and fresh batteries on hands.

Candles can pose a risk of fires starting. Having enough sup-
plies, including food and water that will last over 72 hours, is

good to have on hand as in some large emergencies emergen-
cy crews may have to attend several calls in the community.

Alternative power should also have a close eye kept on

them. All generators should be used outdoors and kept away
from windows and doors. Do not run a generator in a garage,
even with the door open as fumes can still seep into the
house.
Using emergency heat sources can also cause issues. Be
sure that all heaters have everything moved away from them
up to three feet. If there is no one in the room where the
heater is located, turn it off. Nearly half of all space heater
fires involve electric space heaters. But that does not mean
that other heaters do not pose their own risks.
There are more home fires in winter than in any other
season. Half of all home heating fires happen in December,
January and February. The Bancroft Fire Department asks
that all residents stay cozy and warm this winter season, but
also stay fire smart.



         

