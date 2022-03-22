General News

COVID-19 updates for the week of March 21

March 22, 2022

BY MICHAEL RILEY
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

In Canada, according to the chief public health officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, in a news release from March 17, the virus activity has levelled off at a high level since mid-February and average daily case counts are now on the rise. The latest data shows a seven-day average of 3,194 new cases daily from March 10 to 16, with 31,517 active cases across Canada. Infection rates are highest among those aged 20 years to 39 years, presenting an ongoing risk for spread into high-risk populations and settings. Variants of the COVID-19 virus have also been increasingly detected in Canada, prompting the recommendation to maintain public health measures and individual precautions to stave off a resurgence of the virus numbers.
An average of 2,048 people with COVID-19 were being treated in hospital during the March 10 to 16 period, including 550 being treated in the ICU. During this same period, an average of 31 deaths were reported.
In Ontario, as of March 21, there were 1,217 new cases reported. There were 551 hospitalizations, with 181 people reported in the ICU. There were 12,336 deaths reported this week since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 80 cases since last week.
In Hastings Prince Edward, as of March 21, there were 72 new high-risk cases and active high-risk cases amounted to 185 people. There were eight outbreaks in high-risk settings like LTC homes, and there were 45 deaths reported. There are 11 people who are currently hospitalized at Quinte Health Care hospitals and one person in the ICU.
Uptick in COVID-19 cases could be “tip of the iceberg” warns WHO The World Health Organization is warning that everyone should remain vigilant against COVID-19 as figures show a rise in cases in countries around the world, possibly due to the BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of the virus and the lifting of public health and social measures.
The WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that the increases are happening despite reductions in testing in some countries, which could mean that the case rise could be “just the tip of the iceberg.” A huge amount of misinformation could also account for low vaccination rates in some countries as well.
According to the WHO’s numbers, new infections rose by eight per cent globally, with 11 million new cases and just over 43,000 new deaths reported from March 7 to 13. Cases rose by 25 per cent and 27 per cent in South Korea and China, while Africa saw a 12 per cent rise and 14 per cent increase in deaths, and in Europe there was a two per cent rise in cases but no rise in the death rate.
Cases are also rising in Europe, with Austria, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the U.K. seeing increases since early March. Experts warn that the U.S. and Canada could see another increase in cases as seen in Europe, soon, potentially driven by BA.2, the lifting of restrictions and possible declining of vaccine immunity.
While BA.2 seems to be the most transmissible variant so far, according to the WHO, there are no signs yet that it causes more acute disease, and no evidence that there are any other variants driving these increases.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Possible changes to Wollaston fire services

by KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE Staff A delegation to Wollaston council was presented by JD Fentie, Wendy Mortimer and Frank McConnell, who brought forward concerns about the ...

Home and community care in crisis

BY CHRIS DROSTStaff Home and community care in Ontario is facing a crisis and some organizations that support individuals requiring support in their homes, are ...

First March of Gratitude was fantastic according to organizers

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter The grey skies and cold temperatures couldn’t do much to dampen the enthusiasm of the couple of dozen people that showed ...

Counting moose numbers in Bancroft

by KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE Staff A lot of helicopters have been flying overhead in Bancroft and the surrounding area lately. The majority of them are involved ...

The official size of Connecting Link Project announced

by KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE Staff The official size of the Connecting Link Project for the main street of Bancroft was announced during a meeting of the ...

Federal government invokes Emergencies Act

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter The Canadian government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time Feb. 14 since it was passed into law in 1988. This ...

Betty White challenge raises $2,300 for Home Again Bancroft

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter Beloved actress and comedienne Betty White passed away on Dec. 31 at 99 years old, just a few weeks shy of ...

School board sees decrease in grant funding

By KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE Staff The Hastings Prince Edward District School Board is estimated to have an in-year deficit of about $1.3 million.This was announced at ...

Hastings Highlands in preliminary talks for new Indigenous centre and childcare facility in Maynooth

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Jan. 19, Hastings Highlands council received a report from Mayor Tracy Hagar regarding her preliminary talks with The ...

Limerick public works supervisor updates council

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Dec 20, Limerick Township council heard from Les Rowley, the public works supervisor, who ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support