Creating connections in the kitchen 

By Chris Drost The mission When Canada sent troops to Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014, it was the largest military deployment for Canada since the ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Carlow Mayo Public Library held their Halloween Evening on Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The theme of the first in-person annual general meeting two years for North Hastings Community Integration Association was staff recognition. On Friday, ...

By Nate Smelle The winds of change blew through Ontario on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24 as voters went to the polls to elect ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Carlow Mayo Township council, at their meeting on Oct. 11, updated a couple of bylaws to appoint Kayla ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The official ground-breaking ceremony for North Hastings Inspiration Place was held at the site of the new build ...

By Chris Drost New technology is coming to downtown Bancroft with the installation of Closed-Circuit Television cameras. A total of $27,473 in funding was obtained ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Hastings Highlands Interlake Association hosted an all candidates meeting at Emond Hall at the HH municipal office ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The municipal election candidates of Tudor and Cashel Township were invited to take part in a community meet and greet on Saturday, ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore There were over 170 bikes on the road on Saturday, Oct. 1 as the Hastings Highlands Hilly Hundred returned. Riders started at ...