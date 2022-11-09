General News

Creating connections in the kitchen 

November 9, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore
  
The kitchen is open once again for the EarlyON Centre’s Kitchen Connection’s Program. The food and wellness program is held at the Inodewiziwin EarlyON Centre in Maynooth.  
The goal of the program is to encourage both parents and children to cook together. Held every Friday morning, families gather to learn a prepared recipe that is both budget friendly and healthy. When the food is done they gather around the table and eat together. Studies have shown that children are more likely to try something new if they are involved in the cooking process. It also helps youth learn about kitchen safety and food preparation.  
The recipe is different each week and the meal costs roughly $15 or less each week to show how budget friendly cooking can be, with the fresh ingredients all being budgeted out. However there are some items such pantry staples like salt, pepper and spices that are not budgeted for, as they are often found in the pantry staples and different people prefer different spices and such items.      
Indigenous cultural coordinator Diane Martin says that the importance of the program is that there are a lot of families with food insecurities right now and the program helps show how to make a healthy meal on a budget. At the end of the lunch the parents are given an information packet that could include information on the different ingredients in the day’s recipe, or how to budget, or how to balance meals to get recommended food servings. The packets also include a $10 grocery card so that they could purchase the ingredients themselves and make the meal at home. The Kitchen Connections Program is funded by the United Way of Quinte to help area families meet their food needs.  
Those interested in participating in the program are asked to register by emailing register@nhcs.ca so that the coordinators can ensure that there are enough ingredients, information packages and grocery cards available.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local family remembers son’s deployment to Afghanistan 

By Chris Drost The mission When Canada sent troops to Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014, it was the largest military deployment for Canada since the ...

Carlow Mayo Public Library Halloween Evening went terrifyingly well

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Carlow Mayo Public Library held their Halloween Evening on Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ...

Celebrating staff at NHCIA 

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The theme of the first in-person annual general meeting two years for North Hastings Community Integration Association was staff recognition. On Friday, ...

2022 municipal election results

By Nate Smelle The winds of change blew through Ontario on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24 as voters went to the polls to elect ...

Carlow Mayo updates bylaws to appoint new treasurer

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Carlow Mayo Township council, at their meeting on Oct. 11, updated a couple of bylaws to appoint Kayla ...

Ground-breaking ceremony held for North Hastings Inspiration Place

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The official ground-breaking ceremony for North Hastings Inspiration Place was held at the site of the new build ...

Closed-Circuit Television cameras coming to Bancroft

By Chris Drost New technology is coming to downtown Bancroft with the installation of Closed-Circuit Television cameras. A total of $27,473 in funding was obtained ...

Candidates face off in Hastings Highlands

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Hastings Highlands Interlake Association hosted an all candidates meeting at Emond Hall at the HH municipal office ...

Meet the candidates of Tudor and Cashel

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The municipal election candidates of Tudor and Cashel Township were invited to take part in a community meet and greet on Saturday, ...

The Hilly Hundred returns

By Kristena Schutt-Moore There were over 170 bikes on the road on Saturday, Oct. 1 as the Hastings Highlands Hilly Hundred returned. Riders started at ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support