General News

Curbside service is more than books at NHPL

January 11, 2022

By Chris Drost

With the return to a modified Stage-2, libraries, including the North Hastings Public Library, have returned to curbside service. What CEO head librarian Kim McMunn wants you to know is that the library is currently offering much more than the curbside picking up of books.


The provincial park pass program has been renewed for another year. This means you can pick up a pass at the library for a free day visit to one of our provincial parks.


The virtual library now offers magazines as well as e-books, downloadable audio books and videos.


To find out what the NHPL has to offer in its virtual library, visit www.northhastingslibrary.ca and click on E-Library to access the online catalogue.


Free e-books and audio books are available through the website. All you need is a library card and the Libby App that lets you access millions of books instantly.


On the homepage of the website, click on “Get a library card” to become a member. Residents and ratepayers of Bancroft, Faraday and Limerick can apply free-of-charge for a membership in the North Hastings Public Library. If you do not reside or pay taxes in one of these areas you are welcome to purchase an annual membership at a cost of $35, or $20 for a six-month membership.


Once you are a member you have access to any of the library materials in the library, can borrow circulating materials and or e-resources, use basic reference and information services, enjoy interlibrary loan services, and when the library is open to in-person visits, use the computers and Internet.


“We hope these restrictions pass quickly and we have everyone back in the library as soon as possible,” says McMunn.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Limerick public works supervisor updates council

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Dec 20, Limerick Township council heard from Les Rowley, the public works supervisor, who ...

Schools will not be contact traced for COVID-19

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Hastings Prince Edward District School Board held their first meeting of 2022 on Jan. 3 to discuss the announcement from the ...

Memorial golf tournament aims to help those suffering with addiction

By Nate Smelle As the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its third year, the extent of its indirect impact on society is becoming more evident. Because of ...

Health Unit increases vaccine appointments in South Algonquin

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On Jan. 5, Bancroft This Week asked Jim Etmanski, the executive director of the South Algonquin Family Health ...

Ontario reports record number of intensive care patients with COVID-19

By Nate Smelle On the frigid morning of Tuesday, Jan. 11 Ontarians awoke to discover that the province had set another record in the fight ...

OSSTF calls on premier to do more to protect students and staff during the pandemic

By Nate Smelle With the more transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 smashing the record for the number of daily cases in Ontario over the holidays, ...

HH council reviews first draft of 2022 capital budget

By Nate Smelle Hastings Highlands council had a chance to review the first draft of the municipality’s 2022 capital budget at their meeting on Dec. ...

2022 Wondaers of Wetlands Field Day seeks support from Limerick

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Dec. 20, Limerick Township council received a letter in their agenda package from Ian ...

Tudor and Cashel COVID-19 vaccination policy meets with some community criticism

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their Dec. 7 meeting, Tudor and Cashel Township council passed their COVID-19 vaccination policy, which was missing ...

Auxiliary gets hospital its Christmas wish list

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Over the past year the North Hastings District Hospital Auxiliary volunteers worked to raise $40,000 to help the North Hastings Fund Development ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support