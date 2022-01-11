Curbside service is more than books at NHPL

January 11, 2022

By Chris Drost

With the return to a modified Stage-2, libraries, including the North Hastings Public Library, have returned to curbside service. What CEO head librarian Kim McMunn wants you to know is that the library is currently offering much more than the curbside picking up of books.



The provincial park pass program has been renewed for another year. This means you can pick up a pass at the library for a free day visit to one of our provincial parks.



The virtual library now offers magazines as well as e-books, downloadable audio books and videos.



To find out what the NHPL has to offer in its virtual library, visit www.northhastingslibrary.ca and click on E-Library to access the online catalogue.



Free e-books and audio books are available through the website. All you need is a library card and the Libby App that lets you access millions of books instantly.



On the homepage of the website, click on “Get a library card” to become a member. Residents and ratepayers of Bancroft, Faraday and Limerick can apply free-of-charge for a membership in the North Hastings Public Library. If you do not reside or pay taxes in one of these areas you are welcome to purchase an annual membership at a cost of $35, or $20 for a six-month membership.



Once you are a member you have access to any of the library materials in the library, can borrow circulating materials and or e-resources, use basic reference and information services, enjoy interlibrary loan services, and when the library is open to in-person visits, use the computers and Internet.



“We hope these restrictions pass quickly and we have everyone back in the library as soon as possible,” says McMunn.