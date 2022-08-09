Erika E. Squires’ Wild Seasons opens at APFTA

August 9, 2022

By Chris Drost

For those who appreciate the changing seasons and all the beauty they offer, Erika E. Squires’ new photographic exhibition Wild Seasons, now showing in The Annex Gallery at A Place for the Arts, will be a real treat. The show runs from Aug. 3 to Aug. 28.

Squires’ obvious love of nature is apparent in each of her photographs. Her father used to take her out looking for deer when she was young and that sparked an interest in wildlife. She has been spending time in the Bancroft area for the past 30 years.

“Every season has its beauty and I enjoy photographing all of them equally. From the quiet wonder of winter to the rebirth and rejuvenation of spring. To the long, hot days of summer to the colour and awe of autumn,” she shares in her artist’s statement.

Bancroft This Week caught up with Squires who was on her way to hang the show, her first solo photographic exhibition.

Although Squires initially went to art school and did painting, she began getting more seriously into photography about 10 to 12 years ago once her family had grown. She says she has come a long way since first using a Brownie camera back in her childhood to photograph a moose and calf on a family trip out west.

Squires describes her photography as “ethical.” She does not use bait to attract wildlife and leaves an area if she thinks an animal is feeling harassed by her presence. Instead, she spends hours of time by herself in the wilderness, sitting quietly and waiting for that special moment when the opportunity comes to click the camera. “I head out to Algonquin for 14 hours per day to capture both sunrise and sunset. I try to think where an animal will go,” she says.

From the great blue heron, the common loon, fox, owls, moose and other wildlife, Squires captures them in their natural habitat doing what they do, hunting for food, interacting with their young and foraging. This makes for some amazing photos.

“This year I saw a cow moose and her twins. The mother was trying to run the twins off to be on their own. She was having such a hard time. Sometimes it isn’t the greatest shot but it is a great story. Every day is different,” she explains.

While Squires continues to work towards semi-retirement, she continues to build her photo website.

A collection of Squires’ prints will be available for purchase at The Annex during her exhibition.

For more information visit https://www.apfta.ca/august-exhibition.html.