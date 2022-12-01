Fitzgeralds bring A Canadian Christmas Tour home to Bancroft

November 30, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

It’s the holiday season, and the Fitzgerald’s are bringing the carols, fiddling and dancing to get the festivities started. They are out on their A Canadian Christmas Tour and are bringing the music home to Bancroft on Dec. 4 at the Village Playhouse. Bancroft This Week were able to catch up with them while on tour and ask about their upcoming events. Here is what they had to say:

Q: A Canadian Christmas Tour starts when, and where will you be performing?

A: Our second annual Canadian Christmas Tour runs from Tuesday, Nov. 29 until Saturday, Dec. 10, starting off in St. Catharines (Club Roma), and we continue on to Ingersoll (Stonecroft Folk), Fergus (Grand Theatre), Bancroft (Dec. 4, Village Playhouse), London (Aeolian Hall), Toronto (Noonan’s Pub), Ajax (St. Francis Centre), Orillia (Opera House), Cobalt (Classic Theatre), and finishing off with one additional performance in Actinolite on Thursday, Dec. 22 (Marble Arts Centre).

Q: What kind of music will you be playing? Originals and/or family favourites?

A: Our show features original triple fiddle arrangements of holiday favourites (O Holy Night, Bleak Midwinter, Frosty); songs and tunes by great Canadian composers (Stan Rogers, Joni Mitchell, Brian Pickell), recent compositions (Winterwalk), and Fitzfully playful renditions of holiday songs (Step Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Jingle Bells!). Some of our concerts will also feature local musicians/dancers, and will be a fun addition to the shows!

Q: Who will be performing?

A: The show will feature:

Kerry Fitzgerald (fiddle, step dance, piano, U-bass);

Tom Fitzgerald (fiddle, step dance, vocals);

Julie Fitzgerald (fiddle, step dance, piano);

Alanna Jenish (guitar); and

Eric West (percussion), a special addition for this tour!!

Kerry, Tom and Julie have three Canadian Grand Masters Fiddle titles and multiple Ontario Open Step Dance awards between the three of them. Alanna is also a recent Canadian Bluegrass Fiddle Player of the Year recipient. Eric is a Juno-nominated drummer and percussionist based in Toronto. His most recent endeavours include touring with The Tenors, and The Banners. We are thrilled to have this larger group configuration, and make the holiday show that much more special!

Q: Will there be tap dancing?

Absolutely! Kerry, Tom and Julie will be performing their award-winning Ottawa-Valley step dancing. They will be mixing in their step dancing to Christmas favourites with original choreographed dance routines.

Q: How can people get tickets?

A: Tickets for Bancroft Village Playhouse (Sunday, Dec. 4) and Actinolite Marble Arts Centre (Thursday, Dec. 22) can be found at https://www.tweedandcompany.com/. We have two shows at the Bancroft Village Playhouse, one at 2 p.m. which is almost sold out, and another added concert at 7 p.m. More information for the rest of our tour and purchasing tickets can be found on our website at https://www.thefitzgeraldsmusic.com/tour.

Q: Will CDs be available for purchase at the events?

A: Yes! We will have all of our CDs and DVDs available at our shows, with special concert package deals you can only get at the concerts! The Christmas album ‘A Canadian Christmas’ was recently nominated for the Ontario Folk Music Awards 2022, and the previous album was also nominated for the 2020 Canadian Folk Music Awards!

Q: What would you like to say to the readers about your performance and/or Christmas?

A: We are excited to announce our upcoming Christmas tour across Ontario! This is our second annual tour, and we are looking forward to building on this tradition. We encourage you to dig up your ugliest Christmas sweater, and join our family in celebrating the holiday season. Please share our tour schedule with friends and family across Ontario, and hope to see you on the road!