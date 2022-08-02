Gemboree returns for first time since onset of pandemic

August 2, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The gems and minerals were once again on sparkling display from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31, at the North Hastings Community Centre and Bancroft Curling Club. The 57th Rockhound Gemboree was the spot to be for those who have a passion for minerals and an eye for gems.
The lineup for entry started as early as 9 a.m. before the grand opening on Thursday. The opening speeches and ribbon cutting was held at 10 a.m. at the community centre with Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins, MP Shelby Kramp-Neiman, Anital Ramsky on behalf on MPP Rick Bresee and Hastings County Warden Rick Philups all gave opening speeches thanking those who were coming to the Gemboree for the first time and welcoming those who were returning after the two year hiatus.
Both the shoppers and the vendors came from all over the world to take in Canada’s biggest Gem and Mineral show, in the Mineral Capital of Canada and the show did not disappoint. It had a nostalgic feeling as memories of past markets filled people’s minds, but also a new feeling as the Town of Bancroft put on the show itself for the first time. It was a comfortable atmosphere as rockhounds and gem enthusiasts pursued their favourite collection specimens and perfect pieces for their jewelry or home decor selection.