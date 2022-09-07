General News

Hard CORE returns to Carlow

September 6, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The Carlow Off Road Event returned on Saturday, Aug. 3. Drivers of megatrucks, side-by-sides and drag vehicles gathered at 333 New Carlow Road to tear up the courses. After two years of hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting regulations, the participants were excited to return for the Hard CORE’s second event.

The participants came from all over including Quebec, Georgia, Belleville, Texas, Bracebridge and Timmins. The Canadian Mud Racing Association judged the mud racing event while North of the Border managed the Megatruck class. The Herschel fire hall was also on location for emergency services and to give tours of the trucks for youth who came to the event. 

Crowds gathered around the drag strip and the obstacle course to watch participants through dust and to see who could beat the 37 second race.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Remembering the people behind the stigma

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Removing the stigma around drug use and overdoses was part of the theme for this year’s International Overdose Awareness Day. On Wednesday, ...

Ada Tinney’s legacy lives on

By Chris Drost Referring to someone who has passed as having led a life well-lived, might seem cliché, but when it comes to Ada Tinney, ...

Second week of Algonquin Park birch bark canoe build went smoothly

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterLast week, Bancroft This Week brought you the story of a two-week long birch bark canoe build being undertaken up ...

ECE information session held at Hub 168 on Aug. 17

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterNorth Hastings Children’s Services and Loyalist College co-hosted an information session on Aug. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ...

Radiothon raises $24,000 for local hospital

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The phones never stopped ringing during Moose FM’s annual radiothon for the North Hastings District Hospital Auxiliary on Friday, Aug. 12. The ...

Monkeypox upgraded by WHO to public health emergency of international concern

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As of July 29, there were 803 cases of monkeypox recorded here in Canada, with most of those ...

NHIP partners with Spirit of Maud Theatre Company to raise money for new build

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Hastings Inspiration Place is partnering with Toronto’s Spirit of Maud Theatre Company to raise money for the ...

Gemboree returns for first time since onset of pandemic

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The gems and minerals were once again on sparkling display from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31, at the North Hastings ...

Art returns to Millennium Park in Bancroft

By Kristena Schutt-Moore After a two year hiatus the Bancroft Art and Craft Guild’s Art Show returned to Millennium Park on Saturday, July 30 and ...

Scouts Canada rank Algonquin Park third most ‘epic’ campground in Canada

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In a recent survey of its membership on July 25, Scouts Canada ranked Algonquin Park as the third ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support