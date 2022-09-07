Hard CORE returns to Carlow

September 6, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The Carlow Off Road Event returned on Saturday, Aug. 3. Drivers of megatrucks, side-by-sides and drag vehicles gathered at 333 New Carlow Road to tear up the courses. After two years of hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting regulations, the participants were excited to return for the Hard CORE’s second event.
The participants came from all over including Quebec, Georgia, Belleville, Texas, Bracebridge and Timmins. The Canadian Mud Racing Association judged the mud racing event while North of the Border managed the Megatruck class. The Herschel fire hall was also on location for emergency services and to give tours of the trucks for youth who came to the event.
Crowds gathered around the drag strip and the obstacle course to watch participants through dust and to see who could beat the 37 second race.