Knights selling Christmas trees for community

December 14, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

A forest of spruce trees have popped up next to Zehrs Bakery and Kim’s Convenience as over the past week the Knights of Columbus have set up their annual Christmas Tree Sale. 
They started the sale with 35 trees, and at the time of press were already down to 27 left.  The trees are sold for $50 each, and the Christmas cards are $15 for five cards. All the funds raised from the sale will be donated towards local charities. 
The Christmas Tree Sale is open 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. seven days a week. The trees are sourced from a tree farm in Madoc. This keeps the trees fresh longer, the Knights’ carbon footprint small and keeps every dollar spent local. 
This is the third annual Christmas Tree Sale for the Knights of Columbus and it is a festive way to help local charities. Those interested in more information are welcome to call Knights of Columbus member Peter Penlington at 613-318-8686.



         

