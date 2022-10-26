General News

Learning to Knit at the library

October 25, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Every Tuesday the clinking of knitting needles and the sight of colourful yarn balls fill the Hastings Highlands Public Library as the Learning to Knit class works on their latest projects. 

Starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays the class works to improve their knitting skills under the direction of Sandra Stamplecoski. In the first class they learned to make dishcloths, the second will bring in the purl stitch by creating knitted pumpkins with different sized needles. The third class will teach how to switch from one sized knitting needle to another and different types of stitches by making tea cozies. The fourth week students will learn how to make their own touques, and the fifth they will make their own clutch purse. Every class will have homework of making six same sized swatches of the knitting they made during class to practice. Then in the sixth class the students will learn how to make a small lap afghan/blanket by putting the swatches together.

Students are welcome to bring their own knitting material, and there has been a bunch of knitting material donated to the library so there will be supplies available for students to use. All levels of experience are welcome to attend, each class is pay what you can to help cover the cost of materials. Students and kitting lovers are invited to drop by to participate or call the library at (613) 338-2262 or call Stamplecoski at Real Folks Knit at 613-553-8115.



         

