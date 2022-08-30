Limerick Friends Club preparing for events into Christmas

August 30, 2022
By Mike Riley
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
While they are busy preparing their booth for the Coe Hill Fair for Aug. 26 and 27, the Limerick Friends Club also has many other exciting events planned after Labour Day and going into the Christmas season. Limerick Friends Club member Sharon Boomhour talks more about some of these upcoming events to Bancroft This Week.
Boomhour says that at the moment the Limerick Friends Club is just getting restarted from the COVID-19 lockdowns. She says they will have a booth at the Coe Hill Fair on Aug. 26 and 27, and that they are currently occupied getting ready for that.
“Right now, we are working on the Coe Hill Fair, getting the booth ready and collecting all the food for it, cleaning and everything else,” she says.
They are also sponsoring the Strutt your Mutt/Pup Show at the Coe Hill Fair, which is happening on Aug. 27 at noon.
After that, Boomhour reveals that they’ll be having a Harvest dinner on Sept. 17, an Octoberfest dinner on Oct. 22, a craft sale on Nov. 19 and a Christmas dinner on Dec. 3. She says that all their dinners will start at 5:30 p.m. on their respective dates.
“We get all the items we use locally, York River meats, Foodland, and No Frills, unless they don’t have what we need,” she says.
For more information and updates on the Limerick Friends Club and its events, people can visit them at the Coe Hill Fair on Aug. 26 and 27, or on their Facebook page under the title Limerick Friends Club.
While Boomhour says she can’t predict what the turnout will be for any of the events that are coming up, they hope that as many people from Limerick and from outside the municipality come out to support them and enjoy themselves as possible.