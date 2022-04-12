Local churches fundraise with hope for Ukraine   

April 12, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
A fundraiser has been started to support the people of Ukraine. Bob and Doris Hollingsworth started a fund called the Humanitarian Fund for Ukraine.
St. Paul’s United Church in Lake St. Peter has offered to receive donations for this fund. The church treasurer, Marlene Lavalley, has also volunteered to look after donations and will issue receipts when the funds donated are marked “Ukraine.”
Funds donated will be forwarded to organizations already active in Poland and/or Ukraine. The goal is to reach $5,000, and private donors have already promised to match the donations up to that amount.
Doris Hollingsworth is also giving out blue and yellow peace/prayer ribbons to those interested in showing their support. So far she has given out 150 ribbons. Those interested in getting one are asked to contact her directly.
The United Churches in Maynooth, Whitney and Madawaska have also been contacted by the Hollingsworths to help reach this goal. Members of the public are also asked to help. Those interested in donating can send donations to the St. Paul’s United Church in Lake St. Peter, through e-transfers at st.paulslsp@gmail.com, or contact Doris Hollingsworth at dorishworth@gmail.com.