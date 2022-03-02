March Break Winterfest coming to Carlow Mayo

March 1, 2022

BY MICHAEL RILEY

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

March Break Winterfest is coming to Carlow Mayo Township. Carlow Mayo Public Library, in partnership with the Metis Nation of Ontario, will be holding this special event on March 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mayo Community Centre in McArthur’s Mills in Carlow Mayo Township. Event organizers Carrie McKenzie, the CEO and head librarian of Carlow Mayo Public Library and Stacie Snider, the community action program coordinator of Metis Nation of Ontario describe what families can look forward to on March 16.

In a media release issued on Feb. 10, McKenzie informed Bancroft This Week that her library, in partnership with the Metis Nation of Ontario, would be holding this March Break Winterfest on March 16

from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be taking place at the Mayo Community Centre at 66 Mayo Road in McArthur’s Mills in Carlow Mayo Township. Billed as “an afternoon of winter fun,” the event will include snowshoeing, snow painting, frozen Dino digs and a win-

ter scavenger hunt. McKenzie says that as they get closer to the event, and see how many families register, they’ll know how many more activities to plan.

The Carlow Mayo Public Library and the Metis Nation of Ontario have been collaborating on events since last fall. McKenzie, along with Snider have worked together on a few events so far, including a Halloween costume swap, a book reading event and a Spooky Scavenger Hunt.

Snider says that she and McKenzie are both very excited to be able to provide the March Break Winterfest to the community.

“We are planning lots of exciting activities. We are looking into making frozen snow gems, snow painting and hopefully the snow is good for making snowmen. If the weather is cold enough, we would love to make some frozen bubbles with families. I will be bringing snowshoes for the kids to use as well,” she says.

McKenzie and Snider ask that everyone RSVP so that they can be sure they have enough supplies. They can do so by emailing carlowmayopl@gmail.com, calling 613-332-2544 or messaging them on the Carlow Mayo Public Library Facebook page. They can also do so by getting in touch with Snider at stacies@metisnation.org or at 613-318-8209. Masks and social distancing will be in effect at the event.

McKenzie says that the Carlow Mayo Public Library is really excited to be joining Metis Nation of Ontario in another funfilled children’s program.

“We came up with the idea after realizing that last year our spring break kits for families were a big success. Wednesday was chosen so that we can help break up the week with some winter fun!” she says.

Activity bags will be available for all participants which will include colouring and/or activity books, hot chocolate mixes, activity books and bubbles, a board game and a spring planting project. McKenzie

says that the kids will also have something to take home with them after the event comes to an end.

So far, McKenzie says they have had 11 children sign up for the March Break Winterfest.

“We are hoping for great weather and if COVID-19 restrictions don’t allow this to happen, we will make sure the registered families get supplies to make their afternoon still fun at home!”