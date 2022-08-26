Miracle treat day serves up over $2,000 for kids hospitals 

August 26, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The scent of delicious food filled the main street of Bancroft on Thursday, Aug. 11 as the Bancroft fire department teamed up with Bancroft Dairy Queen for the annual Miracle Treat day. This year they served up ice creams along with fresh hamburgers, French fries, and the famous Hoover Donuts.
Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat day is held every year to help raise funds for Kids Children’s Hospitals. This year they were able to raise a total of $2,970 which will help kids get the help they need.