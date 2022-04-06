NHHS returns to the ice to honour TG Welsh

April 6, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The graduating students of North Hastings High School returned to the ice of the North Hastings Community Centre on Friday, April 1. After two years of not being able to host it the TG Welsh Students vs Teachers Hockey game was held.

The entire school showed up to support players on both teams, many came with their own hand made signs to cheer on their favourite players. This was the 47th annual game and the excitement for the game’s return could be seen on the faces of both the players and the audience. This was the first all school event in two years.

The game started with a ceremonial puck drop between teacher Troy Thrower and his daughter Trinity Thrower who played on the opposing team as a graduating player. The game was filled with fun jeering and teasing by both teams. But in the end the winning team was the students with a score of 6-3.

It was announced at the game that the funds collected through the school vending machines annual sales were going towards the NHHS scholarship fund in honour of TG Welsh.

NHHS would also like to thank Evans Bus Lines who donated their services for the event.