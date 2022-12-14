General News

NOS selling raffle tickets to keep program running

December 14, 2022

By Chris Drost

Teacher for the Northern Outdoors Studies Program at North Hastings High School, James Burbidge, has announced that its bi-annual raffle is being held this year to raise all-important funds for this well-respected program.

“The operation of our program depends on fundraising from our bi-annual raffle. I am writing to give you the opportunity to support our program (and maybe win a nice prize) by purchasing raffle tickets,” says Burbidge. Tickets are being sold for five dollars each and 2,500 tickets have been printed.

The raffle will be held at the NOS Open House on January 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. The full slate of 24 raffle prizes valued at over $6,000 is listed below. For those wanting to purchase tickets, you can e-transfer the funds to jameburb@gmail,com. Put “NOS Raffle” in the message. No security question is required. Burbidge will complete the stubs on your behalf, and enter them in the draw.

Burbidge thanks all the wonderful donors to the raffle. NOS Fundraising Raffle Prize List:

Chainsaw Bear Carving – Donated by Dave Haskins

Tandem Load of Logs – Donated by Matt Prentice

Load of Granular A – Donated by Leveque Bros.

Gift Basket – Donated by Leak Proof Plumbing Inc.

2 Tax Returns + Accessories – Donated by Ascend LLP

Stump Grinding Job – Donated by Parks Danger Tree Removal

Mastercraft Cordless Drill Combo – Donated by Canadian Tire

Ontario Parks Gift Bag – Donated by Ontario Parks

5 Yards of Mulch – Donated by Gro-Bark Ltd.

Hats and Shirts – Donated by Spectacle Lake Lodge

Face Cord of Firewood – Donated by Dave Aldridge

Face Cord of Firewood – Donated by Mike Keller

Vehicle Detailing Gift Card – Donated by Vance Motors

Box of 50 Assorted Wet Flies – Donated by Ron Bowman

$100 Gift Certificate – Donated by Richard Earle

2 Hand-Forged Horseshoe Hooks – Donated by Angus Kelly

Fishing and Hunting Gear Bundle – Donated by Cory Armstrong

3-Fly Shadow Box – Donated by Ron Bowman

$50 Gift Card – Donated by Tony and Jill’s No Frills

7-Piece Game Processing Set – Donated by Chesher’s Outdoor Store

$50 Gift Card – Donated by Tony and Jill’s No Frills

Assorted Prints – Donated by Anonymous

Wireless Earbuds – Donated by Katherine McClimond

Stihl Hat and Shirt – Donated by Eagles Nest Power Equipment

“On behalf of the 2022 NOS class, your ticket purchases are greatly appreciated. Good luck!” says Burbidge.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston council special meeting held for fire hall

By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Friday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. the Wollaston council held a special meeting of council. Mayor Micheal Fuerth started the meeting ...

Post election, new council members from Carlow Mayo and Hastings Highlands comment on their new roles

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterOver the past few weeks, /Bancroft This Week has been checking in with new council members about their election wins ...

Tall Pines Rally winners announced

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The 2022 Lincoln Electric Rally of the Tall Pines hit the North Hastings streets with a need for speed during the Nov. ...

Wesley Oram’s grandson and family comment further on HH’s Lookout Park plaque reinstallation

By Mike Riley Local Journalism initiative Reporter A few weeks ago, Bancroft This Week wrote about the Municipality of Hastings Highlands initiative to replace a ...

The colour purple brings recognition to campaign against gender-based violence

By Chris Drost As part of the Wrapped in Courage Campaign, a small crowd wearing purple scarves gathered at the pebble mosaic in Millennium Park ...

South Algonquin’s new Mayor-elect shares vision for upcoming term

By Nate Smelle Since Ontario’s municipal elections on Oct. 24, Bancroft This Week has connected with several newly elected politicians throughout the newspaper’s distribution area. ...

Community Corridor of Inclusion and Resilience hosts workshops

By Kristena Schutt-MooreThe Community Corridor of Inclusion and Resilience is hosting a series of workshops called Remembering and Resistance. The goal of this series of ...

HH gets grant to enhance downtown Maynooth

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter The Municipality of Hastings Highlands sent out a media release on Nov. 3 about a grant they’d procured to enhance downtown ...

Local family remembers son’s deployment to Afghanistan 

By Chris Drost The mission When Canada sent troops to Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014, it was the largest military deployment for Canada since the ...

Carlow Mayo Public Library Halloween Evening went terrifyingly well

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Carlow Mayo Public Library held their Halloween Evening on Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support