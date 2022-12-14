NOS selling raffle tickets to keep program running

December 14, 2022

By Chris Drost

Teacher for the Northern Outdoors Studies Program at North Hastings High School, James Burbidge, has announced that its bi-annual raffle is being held this year to raise all-important funds for this well-respected program.

“The operation of our program depends on fundraising from our bi-annual raffle. I am writing to give you the opportunity to support our program (and maybe win a nice prize) by purchasing raffle tickets,” says Burbidge. Tickets are being sold for five dollars each and 2,500 tickets have been printed.

The raffle will be held at the NOS Open House on January 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. The full slate of 24 raffle prizes valued at over $6,000 is listed below. For those wanting to purchase tickets, you can e-transfer the funds to jameburb@gmail,com. Put “NOS Raffle” in the message. No security question is required. Burbidge will complete the stubs on your behalf, and enter them in the draw.

Burbidge thanks all the wonderful donors to the raffle. NOS Fundraising Raffle Prize List:

Chainsaw Bear Carving – Donated by Dave Haskins

Tandem Load of Logs – Donated by Matt Prentice

Load of Granular A – Donated by Leveque Bros.

Gift Basket – Donated by Leak Proof Plumbing Inc.

2 Tax Returns + Accessories – Donated by Ascend LLP

Stump Grinding Job – Donated by Parks Danger Tree Removal

Mastercraft Cordless Drill Combo – Donated by Canadian Tire

Ontario Parks Gift Bag – Donated by Ontario Parks

5 Yards of Mulch – Donated by Gro-Bark Ltd.

Hats and Shirts – Donated by Spectacle Lake Lodge

Face Cord of Firewood – Donated by Dave Aldridge

Face Cord of Firewood – Donated by Mike Keller

Vehicle Detailing Gift Card – Donated by Vance Motors

Box of 50 Assorted Wet Flies – Donated by Ron Bowman

$100 Gift Certificate – Donated by Richard Earle

2 Hand-Forged Horseshoe Hooks – Donated by Angus Kelly

Fishing and Hunting Gear Bundle – Donated by Cory Armstrong

3-Fly Shadow Box – Donated by Ron Bowman

$50 Gift Card – Donated by Tony and Jill’s No Frills

7-Piece Game Processing Set – Donated by Chesher’s Outdoor Store

$50 Gift Card – Donated by Tony and Jill’s No Frills

Assorted Prints – Donated by Anonymous

Wireless Earbuds – Donated by Katherine McClimond

Stihl Hat and Shirt – Donated by Eagles Nest Power Equipment

“On behalf of the 2022 NOS class, your ticket purchases are greatly appreciated. Good luck!” says Burbidge.