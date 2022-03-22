Ontario’s cry for assistance

March 22, 2022
To the Editor,
Premier Ford is responding to Ontario taxpayers’ calls for a more affordable economy. With prices escalating everywhere Ontarians are being forced to bite the bullet, and budget well with regards to their limited incomes. Incomes have generally lowered or remained the same for years now, while every business, grocery store, gas station in town has increased their prices, claiming their costs are driving up what we are forced to pay. Gas is at about $1.60 plus a litre, hydro and natural gas up too. What can we do?
The Premier has scrapped the license plate sticker fees for Ontario’s citizens, but not for business groups.
Furthermore, Premier Ford promised to lower our gas bills by 5.7 cents per litre, a saving of $400 for a family with two cars. Gas prices will continue to rise, surely reaching about $2 a litre by the summer. Hopefully our Premier will respond to the out cry to come from the average Ontarian citizen.
Regional price increases are happening also. The cost of gas in Thunder Bay is close to $1.75 a litre and going up. We are told the reason for these increases are problems with the supply chain and the war between Ukraine and Russia. Let’s see if some add ons occur due to corporate profiteering and added taxation in the future. Living in Ontario has become a costly endeavor.
Affordable housing and full time jobs are not to be seen. Should the Conservatives remain in power after the June election there will be a lot to accomplish for the electorate. Wonder if Premier ford will institute tax reform for the middle class as he promised a while ago. One can only hope.
Steven Kaszab
Bradford, Ontario