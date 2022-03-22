Letters

Ontario’s cry for assistance

March 22, 2022

To the Editor,
Premier Ford is responding to Ontario taxpayers’ calls for a more affordable economy. With prices escalating everywhere Ontarians are being forced to bite the bullet, and budget well with regards to their limited incomes. Incomes have generally lowered or remained the same for years now, while every business, grocery store, gas station in town has increased their prices, claiming their costs are driving up what we are forced to pay. Gas is at about $1.60 plus a litre, hydro and natural gas up too. What can we do?
The Premier has scrapped the license plate sticker fees for Ontario’s citizens, but not for business groups.
Furthermore, Premier Ford promised to lower our gas bills by 5.7 cents per litre, a saving of $400 for a family with two cars. Gas prices will continue to rise, surely reaching about $2 a litre by the summer. Hopefully our Premier will respond to the out cry to come from the average Ontarian citizen.

Regional price increases are happening also. The cost of gas in Thunder Bay is close to $1.75 a litre and going up. We are told the reason for these increases are problems with the supply chain and the war between Ukraine and Russia. Let’s see if some add ons occur due to corporate profiteering and added taxation in the future. Living in Ontario has become a costly endeavor.
Affordable housing and full time jobs are not to be seen. Should the Conservatives remain in power after the June election there will be a lot to accomplish for the electorate. Wonder if Premier ford will institute tax reform for the middle class as he promised a while ago. One can only hope.

Steven Kaszab
Bradford, Ontario



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Possible changes to Wollaston fire services

by KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE Staff A delegation to Wollaston council was presented by JD Fentie, Wendy Mortimer and Frank McConnell, who brought forward concerns about the ...

Home and community care in crisis

BY CHRIS DROSTStaff Home and community care in Ontario is facing a crisis and some organizations that support individuals requiring support in their homes, are ...

First March of Gratitude was fantastic according to organizers

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter The grey skies and cold temperatures couldn’t do much to dampen the enthusiasm of the couple of dozen people that showed ...

Counting moose numbers in Bancroft

by KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE Staff A lot of helicopters have been flying overhead in Bancroft and the surrounding area lately. The majority of them are involved ...

The official size of Connecting Link Project announced

by KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE Staff The official size of the Connecting Link Project for the main street of Bancroft was announced during a meeting of the ...

Federal government invokes Emergencies Act

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter The Canadian government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time Feb. 14 since it was passed into law in 1988. This ...

Betty White challenge raises $2,300 for Home Again Bancroft

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter Beloved actress and comedienne Betty White passed away on Dec. 31 at 99 years old, just a few weeks shy of ...

School board sees decrease in grant funding

By KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE Staff The Hastings Prince Edward District School Board is estimated to have an in-year deficit of about $1.3 million.This was announced at ...

Hastings Highlands in preliminary talks for new Indigenous centre and childcare facility in Maynooth

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Jan. 19, Hastings Highlands council received a report from Mayor Tracy Hagar regarding her preliminary talks with The ...

Limerick public works supervisor updates council

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Dec 20, Limerick Township council heard from Les Rowley, the public works supervisor, who ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support