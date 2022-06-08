General News

Pebble Mosaic workshops starting

June 8, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

ReDefine Arts and Maggie’s Resource Centre are taking the next step in their new Countdown Pebble Mosaic project. The new mosaic will be placed in the Lookout Park in Hastings Highlands.
The Hastings Highlands Countdown In-Person Workshop series will start Monday, June 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, June 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each workshop will be held at the Bird’s Creek Community Centre at 168 South Baptiste Lake Road. Those interested in participating in the workshops are asked to register at https://forms.gle/aebS2BJhjPzrnGXe8. Registration is not mandatory and walk-ins are welcome, however registering does help volunteers and organizers gather needed materials and supplies. 
The workshops will be held rain or shine. If it is a warm sunny day the workshop will be held outdoors, if it rains they will be held inside the community centre. If inside the centre face masks will be required. People of all genders and ages are welcome to join. No arts experience necessary. All art-making materials will be provided. All three workshops will be different, developing designs and ideas for the pebble mosaic, and participants are welcome to join for as many or as few as they would like.



         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Tackling housing shortages in South Algonquin

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterAt the South Algonquin Township meeting on June 1, council received and discussed a letter from CAO/clerk-treasurer Bryan Martin, about ...

Cardiology services return to Bancroft

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Cardiology services will be returning to the Bancroft area through the team work of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit and the ...

Wonders of Wetlands Day a huge success

By Chris Drost Despite some inopportune downpours, the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council’s Wonders of Wetlands Day at Joy Bible Camp on June 1 was a ...

Bresee elected as Ford wins second majority

By Nate SmelleThe Progressive Conservative’s Ric Bresee has been elected as Hastings-Lennox and Addington’s next Member of Provincial Parliament. Bresee, a former council member in ...

Progress being made to clean up after storm

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the week following the storm that shook southern Ontario and Quebec, causing massive damage, hydro outages and ...

Invasive species ‘Education Blitz’ at Wollaston Lake boat launch

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At the tail end of National Invasive Species Action Week (May 15 to 22), the Wollaston Lake Home ...

Storm devastates Limerick, Tudor and Cashel and surrounding areas

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A powerful storm that went through southern Ontario on Saturday May 21 causing a lot of damage in ...

Students’ community gardens progressing in Whitney

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter South Algonquin Township council received a letter from Joe Avery, the chair of the Whitney recreation committee, about ...

Walk for memories returns 

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward is bringing back their annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Memories this year. Traditionally held in ...

Demonstrations continue in Wollaston

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Demonstrators once again gathered at the Wollaston Township office during the May 9 meeting of council, to show their concern and disapproval ...

