Pebble Mosaic workshops starting

June 8, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
ReDefine Arts and Maggie’s Resource Centre are taking the next step in their new Countdown Pebble Mosaic project. The new mosaic will be placed in the Lookout Park in Hastings Highlands.
The Hastings Highlands Countdown In-Person Workshop series will start Monday, June 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, June 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each workshop will be held at the Bird’s Creek Community Centre at 168 South Baptiste Lake Road. Those interested in participating in the workshops are asked to register at https://forms.gle/aebS2BJhjPzrnGXe8. Registration is not mandatory and walk-ins are welcome, however registering does help volunteers and organizers gather needed materials and supplies.
The workshops will be held rain or shine. If it is a warm sunny day the workshop will be held outdoors, if it rains they will be held inside the community centre. If inside the centre face masks will be required. People of all genders and ages are welcome to join. No arts experience necessary. All art-making materials will be provided. All three workshops will be different, developing designs and ideas for the pebble mosaic, and participants are welcome to join for as many or as few as they would like.