Post election, new council members from Carlow Mayo and Hastings Highlands comment on their new roles

December 7, 2022
By Mike Riley
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Over the past few weeks, /Bancroft This Week has been checking in with new council members about their election wins and what they hope to accomplish over the next four years. This week, we intended to finish with comments from Councillor Elson Ruddy, a new councillor in Carlow Mayo Township and Hastings Highlands new Deputy Mayor Tammy Davis. Although we received a comment from Councillor Ruddy, we did not get Deputy Mayor Davis’ comments by the time we went to press.
Ruddy is a new councillor in Carlow Mayo Township and he says that his desire is to provide the township with some responsible management along with his fellow council members.
“We are a small municipality with a small tax base and lots of roads that need to be maintained and many other services need to be provided. Therefore, careful budget control is going to be the challenge going forward. I just want to be part of a great team trying its very best to serve the taxpayers,” he says.
Davis is the new deputy mayor in Hastings Highlands, although she was a councillor during the last term of council. Unfortunately, The Bancroft Times did not receive a reply to our requests for comment by press time.