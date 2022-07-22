Preparing seating for the Coe Hill Fair

July 21, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The Coe Hill Agricultural Fair is returning Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 and the board is preparing for the festivities. One of the ways they are doing this is with new seating arrangements.
A new set of metal bleachers has been built next to the show ring where Eastern Ontario Pony Pulls are hosted and where the Xtreme Productions demolition derby crashes. These new bleachers have 10 rows of seats and are roughly 40 feet long.
The metal bleachers cost the Cow Hill Fair Board about $47,000 to purchase. Because of the high cost they have been replacing one set of the old wooden bleachers with metal bleachers every four to five years. Unfortunately COVID-19, and the resulting regulations and delays, made it difficult to get the new set of bleachers. Fortunately they came right in time for this year’s fair. They came from Sport Systems Canada, a company near Elmont, a town near Ottawa.
Those interested in volunteering for the fair, or signing up for an event such as the Musical Talent show or the Strut Your Mutt/Pup events are asked to email coehillfair@gmail.com.