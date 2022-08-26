Red barn in Maynooth takes on new life

August 26, 2022

By Chris Drost

There’s been a rumbling in Maynooth and it is being caused by a collaboration between local Boulter residents, artist Susan Dunlop, and Chuck Thompson of Chuck’s Classic Choppers.

This creative duo brings an interesting mix of custom leatherwork, jewelry, art, and custom motorcycles to the Red Barn in the heart of Maynooth opposite the general store. It is breathing new life into an old building.

Dunlop has been known locally for many years as a landscape painter but her talents do not stop there. She is also a multimedia artist whose work includes carved deer antlers as well as hand stitched leather designs.

Thompson has been repairing and servicing all makes of motorcycles in the area for many years and is a nationally award-winning custom bike builder.

Join them for bike night on Saturdays at 5 p.m. throughout the month of August or drop by Thursday through Sunday to check out their exciting new space.