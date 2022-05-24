General News

Shining performances at the Festival of Stars

May 24, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

It was a stellar night and a great list of performances at the Festival of Stars Gala Awards on Thursday, May 9. The list of performers were all the award winners from the North Hastings Music Festival were young area musicians in the Royal Conservatory of Music program  were invited to perform in front of adjudicators to test their abilities.

The performers at the gala received awards such as Adjudicators Choice, Keynote performer, as well as the top marks in their performance class. To inspire them even more the young music students were invited to perform their award winning performances again at the gala. These students will now be studying in the next level of their classes and return for the 2023 North Hastings Music Festival to continue their training.   



         

