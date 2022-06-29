General News

South Algonquin Canada Day celebrations on July 1

June 29, 2022

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

According to the South Algonquin Township newsletter posted June 22 on their Facebook page, there are some exciting Canada Day celebrations happening up in South Algonquin on July 1, with festivities in Madawaska at J.R. Booth Park and in Whitney at the Whitney ball diamond. Joe Avery, the chairperson with the Whitney Recreation Committee and Terry Levean with the Murchison and Lyell Recreation Committee comment on the upcoming events.

The South Algonquin Township’s newsletter was posted on their Facebook page on June 22, and listed these exciting Canada Day events in both Whitney and Madawaska. In Whitney, they will be having fireworks beginning at dark at the Whitney ball diamond. Avery says that they didn’t feel in January that they wanted to have their big Canada Day ball tournament and kids’ activities since they were unsure of where things would stand with COVID-19 and its restrictions.

So, we are only doing fireworks this year that our local fire department will set off at dark. There will be lots of parking in the area,” he says.

In Madawaska, people can head over to J.R. Booth Park at 25136 Hwy 60 to hear some live music performed by Jim and Friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., a local band made up of musicians from around the township. After that, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. they are having a barbecue for attendees with burgers, hotdogs, pop and water available for a nominal fee. Free birthday cake will be on hand for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Levean says that basically they are following the event blueprint of pre-COVID-19 celebrations before the pandemic restrictions made in-person events impossible two years ago. Like Whitney, they will also have fireworks when the sun goes down, which Levean adds they purchased from Linkies General Store and Gas Bar in Lake St. Peter.

“It is sponsored by the Murchison and Lyell Recreation Committee. This park has been recently renovated with picture and story boards to depict the life of lumber baron J.R. Booth,” he says.

There will also be goodies for the kids to get in on the celebration as well. Happy Canada Day everyone!



         

