Thanking Rockhounds for support

March 9, 2022
BY KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE
Staff
The Junior A Rockhounds Hockey Team has been supporting community organizations, the Algonquin Shrine Club and the Lions Club, by hosting 50/50 draws during home games. All the proceeds from the draws go directly to the
two organizations.
On Sunday, March 6, members of the Shriners presented Jamie and Nanda Eastman, owners of the Rockhounds, with a thank you for the team’s support this season. All funds raised from the 50/50 draws go towards the two organizations working with both hospitals and other health organizations as well as individuals seeking specific health resources.
The Rockhounds are in the playoffs and their first match is a home game this weekend and the Shriners want all hockey lovers to come out and support the team.