Thanking Rockhounds for support

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter The grey skies and cold temperatures couldn’t do much to dampen the enthusiasm of the couple of dozen people that showed ...

by KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE Staff A lot of helicopters have been flying overhead in Bancroft and the surrounding area lately. The majority of them are involved ...

by KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE Staff The official size of the Connecting Link Project for the main street of Bancroft was announced during a meeting of the ...

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter The Canadian government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time Feb. 14 since it was passed into law in 1988. This ...

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter Beloved actress and comedienne Betty White passed away on Dec. 31 at 99 years old, just a few weeks shy of ...

By KRISTENA SCHUTT-MOORE Staff The Hastings Prince Edward District School Board is estimated to have an in-year deficit of about $1.3 million.This was announced at ...

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Jan. 19, Hastings Highlands council received a report from Mayor Tracy Hagar regarding her preliminary talks with The ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Dec 20, Limerick Township council heard from Les Rowley, the public works supervisor, who ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Hastings Prince Edward District School Board held their first meeting of 2022 on Jan. 3 to discuss the announcement from the ...

By Nate Smelle As the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its third year, the extent of its indirect impact on society is becoming more evident. Because of ...