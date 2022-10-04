The Hilly Hundred returns

October 4, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

There were over 170 bikes on the road on Saturday, Oct. 1 as the Hastings Highlands Hilly Hundred returned. Riders started at the Granite Ridge Golf Course and took off in three different directions for three different rides.

This year the riders could enjoy either the 175 kilometre Big Cliver Full Century Ride, which was named after Clive Emery who started the Hilly Hundred, the 108 kilometre Canadian Century Ride, or the 126 kilometer Grave Course Ride. The different courses took riders through Bancroft, Maynooth, Baptiste Village, Faraday, Cardiff and more. This year was the first year that the gravel course was introduced, as gravel courses have just started to gain popularity. However riders said that this area was perfect for it as it combines the thrill of mountain biking with speed of road biking.

This year the Broken Spokes Club, who organize the Hilly Hundred every year, were able to raise funds for the North Hastings High School’s physical education programs through the rider’s registration. This was the first Hilly Hundred ride since the start of COVID-19 and the club members and volunteers are very thankful for all the riders who came out to enjoy the unique ride that only North Hastings can provide and the community for supporting the ride.

Once winter is over the club plans to create more riding programs and get more youth involved. For the past 30 years the Broken Spokes club has been holding youth programs and cadet rides on Monday nights starting in the spring, the club members are also looking forward to the return of those rides. Those interested in more information on the Hastings Highlands Hilly Hundred or the Broken Spokes Club are invited to visit www.hastingshighlandshillyhundred.ca.