AGB reviews year so far

September 23, 2016

By Sarah Sobanski

The Art Gallery of Bancroft (AGB) announced Finding Critical Mass was its most visited gallery month in history.

The AGB held its annual general meeting Thursday, Sept. 15. It reported it had a popular year with an increase in gallery exhibitions sales, gallery shop sales and a profitable summer.

“The busy summer months were capped off and highlighted by the Algonquin First Nations exhibition in August curated by Robin Tinney. Robin spent many months bringing together Algonquin artists from all over Ontario to create a powerful and beautiful show,” said AGB president Barbara Allport. “The show had more visitors in this month than any other month in its history.”

The show received donations from around the province for the show, as well as a $3,000 grant from the Town of Bancroft.

“I have been president of two other non-profits, this is the only one where people are really, really dedicated and really invest themselves and their energy in the end product of their work,” said Allport. “I really appreciate that as president of the board that people have this sense of purpose and dedication to this place, this space, [and] this mandate. It’s not perfect but it’s working and I hope it continues to work well for us.”

While popularity flourished however, financially the AGB fell short of last year’s totals. It drew in just over half of what it had last year in fundraising. Its net income also fell by close to 50 per cent.

“The gallery shop has been streamlined to allow for more accurate accounting of inventory which will benefit both the artists and the gallery shop committee members. The mandate for the shop remains fixed on showcasing local artists and craftspeople,” said Allport.

The gallery hasn’t had any significant fundraising initiatives in a few years. This is something the AGB will consider conducting in its coming years.

“Although the bank balance remains healthy, it would be wise to create a fundraising committee to start thinking about an event for 2017,” said Allport.

The AGB also appointed an artist talk co-ordinator with the hope to continue expanding as a place of education for the arts. In future, the gallery could see “videographers, filmmakers and artists from different mediums.” It also hoped that more people will volunteer as board members come to retirement.

“I also have concern for those who have served the AGB faithfully for many years and would like to retire but without a replacement, continue to soldier on. Without new members coming on board and willing to take on responsibilities, our lifespan as a volunteer organization is limited,” said Allport.

The gallery has been open in the community for 35 years.

