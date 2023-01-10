100+ Women Who Care seeking additional members

January 10, 2023

By Chris Drost

The Bancroft chapter of 100+ Women Who Care is calling for new members in 2023 to help give local charitable non-profit organizations a boost in funds. To-date the local chapter has already raised more than $30,000 for community non-profit organizations in the region.

While the local 100+ Women Who Care started off with great gusto in the fall of 2019, COVID-19 had an impact by the time things started up again. Organizers are excited that with a move to a more central location at the Bancroft Village Playhouse, they will see an increase in numbers up to or beyond pre-pandemic levels. While most appreciative of past use of space at Joy Bible Camp, some members had asked for a more central location, particularly for gatherings during inclement weather.

To-date, the following organizations have been recipients of the 100+ Women Who Care funding from the Bancroft chapter.

Sept. 17, 2019 Kids in Need $8,000

Jan. 21, 2020 Maggie’s Resource $6,100

Nov. 29, 2021 Bancroft Community Transit $4,500

March 1, 2022 NH Community Cupboard $4,500

June 1, 202 NHHS Scholarship Fund $3,900

Sept. 14, 2022 Care North Hastings $3,900

Total to Date $30,900

The way things work, women can sign up as individuals or as a team of either two or four people. The membership commitment agreement says that each individual member, or team of two or four, will contribute $100 in total at each of three gatherings over the year, one each in the spring, fall and winter, a total of $300 for the year. This means that a group of two pay $50 each at each gathering, or a group of four contribute $25 each, making it affordable for many to join.

At each meeting, speakers from three different registered charitable organizations speak to the crowd to make their pitch for the funds. Following the short presentations, the women in attendance vote by secret ballot for one of the organizations. Groups have one vote. Organizers immediately tabulate the results and announce the winner, determined by simple majority. The funds, either cash, or cheques made out directly to the winning organization and are taken away that evening by the winning entity. Members must fulfill their financial commitment whether they charity they voted for was selected, or not.

Members may not always be able to attend a meeting. In that case, they are encouraged to send along their donation with a friend or drop it off in the days following the meeting to Tracy McGibbon at McG’s Cakes on Main or to Cheryl Easton at Century 21 in Bancroft. Cheques made out to the winning organization can also be mailed to 100 Women Who Care Bancroft Region, Box 325 Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0.

Members receive a charitable tax slip for their donation directly from the winning organization. For groups, only one member can receive a tax slip each time.

The organizations who will make the pitch at the next meeting, are selected from a hat at the end of the gathering. Charitable organizations are invited to submit their name to be included, or can be nominated by someone else. Organizations that are unsuccessful in winning the funds, have their name go back into the hat for a future gathering. Winning organizations must wait one year before their name goes back in the hat.

Additional non-profit charitable groups are encouraged to enter their organization into the pool of eligible entities.

This year, the 100+ Women Who Care is excited to move the gatherings to the Bancroft Village Playhouse. While most appreciative of past use of space at Joy Bible Camp, some members had asked for a more central location, particularly for gatherings during inclement weather.

“We are very much looking forward to presenting 100+ Women Who Care Bancroft Region to the #WonderWomen in our community from our new home at the Village Playhouse. Our hope is that the new, more central location will promote increased attendance and resultantly increased overall contributions for local non-profit charities,” says one of the organizers, Cheryl Easton.

Janice Sears who is one of the founding members and organizer, provided The Bancroft Times with a list of frequently asked questions to help those considering being part of this fundraiser.

Q. How do I become a member?

A. To become a member, please go to the Facebook page 100+ Women Who Care Bancroft Region where you will find membership forms which can be printed, signed, scanned and sent to the email address provided. 100womenwcbr@gmail.com

Q. How long does a meeting last?

A. They last 90 minutes. The doors will be open at 6:30 p.m. and meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Q. What happens at each meeting?

A. After checking in at the registration desk, members can enjoy refreshments available for purchase. Following opening remarks and a review of the voting process, the three selected charities will make their short presentations. Following the presentations, members will vote for their favourite by secret ballot. The votes are then tallied, and results announced.

Q. ls my donation tax deductible?

A. Yes. Your $100 donation is given directly to the charity. Tax receipts will then be issued to you by the charity.

Q. What if I cannot attend an event?

A. If a member cannot attend an event, they are asked to send a cheque or cash in an envelope marked “100+ Women Who Care Bancroft Region” and give it to a fellow member who will be going to the meeting.

Q. Is membership limited to 100 women?

A. No, the bigger the group the stronger the donation as a team.

Q. How does 100+ Women Who Care Bancroft Region communicate with its members?

A. At this time we will be communicating through the Facebook page as well as our email 100womenwcbr@gmail.com

Q. What do you do with my personal information?

A. Your personal information (including name, email address, address, and phone number) is collected strictly for the purpose of keeping in contact with you. 100+ Women Who Care Bancroft will not sell, give or otherwise share your personal information with any third party without your expressed consent, unless required to do so by law. They may occasionally recognize members via social media and other media platforms.

CHARITY QUESTIONS

Q. How do I nominate a charity?

A. All charities nominated must be a registered charity in our region. They must be able to provide a tax-deductible receipt. Nomination forms are found on the Facebook page where they can be printed, signed, scanned and sent to the email address provided or forms may be submitted when you arrive at the meeting.

Q. How are the three presenting charities chosen?

A. At the meeting all nominated charity names go into a hat and three candidates are drawn at random.

Q. Which charitable organizations are eligible for consideration by the group?

A. Any registered charity who is serving our region and who can provide a tax receipt to all the members who have made a donation can be nominated.

Q. How much of my donation goes to the administration costs of 100+ Women Who Care?

A. Zero. There are no administration costs as the starting committee is volunteers based. 100 per cent of funds raised at a meeting go directly to the chosen charity. Cheques are written directly to the chosen charity.

GENERAL QUESTIONS

Q. How long has 100+ Women Who Care Bancroft been around?

A. The first meeting was Sept. 2019.

Q. Are you affiliated with any of the local churches or religious organizations?

A. No

The 100 Women Who Care chapters can be found in communities across Canada, the US and beyond. It was first started in 2006 by Karen Dunigan of Jackson, Michigan who came up with the idea for raising funds quickly and efficiently to raise $10,000 to buy baby cribs for an organization in her city. The first Canadian chapter was started in 2012 in Toronto.