The cost of misinformation and the 1 Million March 4 Kids 

November 1, 2023
To the Editor,
Humans are emotional beings. Neuroscientist Antonio Damasio once said, “We are not thinking machines that feel; rather, we are feeling machines that think.” Damasio helps us understand how easily we can be swayed by misinformation, especially when it plays on our emotional vulnerabilities.
While we often rely on emotions to make decisions, we must critically examine what we are presented with, especially in an era rife with misinformation and competing priorities. The recent forensic analysis by Bill Kilpatrick on pamphlets distributed at the 1 Million March 4 Kids was an eye-opener. It revealed not only the dissemination of false information but also highlighted an unintended consequence—making trans kids feel unsafe. However, this localized issue serves as a microcosm for a broader problem: the capacity of misinformation to shift our collective focus away from pressing local and global priorities.
While some remain preoccupied with erroneous concerns, crucial issues like the impending ground war in Gaza, and ongoing conflicts in Sudan and Ukraine are being overshadowed. Concurrently, many in our communities are struggling with housing affordability, forced to live in tents. Adding to these challenges, 2023 is on track to be the hottest year on record and Canada’s worst year for forest fires. At the same time, national news reported that Canada faces targeted international misinformation campaigns that are aimed at destabilizing us. I commend the efforts of Bancroft this Week for their rigorous fact-checking, setting an example for us all.
Let us not be swayed by the mechanics of outrage or misinformation. Instead, let’s scrutinize the information we consume, consider its broader implications, and prioritize our attention to address the most pressing issues that truly impact us all.
Chris Houston, president of the Canadian Peace Museum
Faraday