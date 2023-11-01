Letters

The cost of misinformation and the 1 Million March 4 Kids 

November 1, 2023

To the Editor,

Humans are emotional beings. Neuroscientist Antonio Damasio once said, “We are not thinking machines that feel; rather, we are feeling machines that think.” Damasio helps us understand how easily we can be swayed by misinformation, especially when it plays on our emotional vulnerabilities.
While we often rely on emotions to make decisions, we must critically examine what we are presented with, especially in an era rife with misinformation and competing priorities. The recent forensic analysis by Bill Kilpatrick on pamphlets distributed at the 1 Million March 4 Kids was an eye-opener. It revealed not only the dissemination of false information but also highlighted an unintended consequence—making trans kids feel unsafe. However, this localized issue serves as a microcosm for a broader problem: the capacity of misinformation to shift our collective focus away from pressing local and global priorities.
While some remain preoccupied with erroneous concerns, crucial issues like the impending ground war in Gaza, and ongoing conflicts in Sudan and Ukraine are being overshadowed. Concurrently, many in our communities are struggling with housing affordability, forced to live in tents. Adding to these challenges, 2023 is on track to be the hottest year on record and Canada’s worst year for forest fires. At the same time, national news reported that Canada faces targeted international misinformation campaigns that are aimed at destabilizing us. I commend the efforts of Bancroft this Week for their rigorous fact-checking, setting an example for us all.
Let us not be swayed by the mechanics of outrage or misinformation. Instead, let’s scrutinize the information we consume, consider its broader implications, and prioritize our attention to address the most pressing issues that truly impact us all.

Chris Houston, president of the Canadian Peace Museum
Faraday



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shamrock Club line dancers delight Riverstone residents

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For the past ten years, the Shamrock Club line dancers have been performing for the residents at the ...

Seniors’ cybersecurity seminar coming up

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Carlow Mayo Public Library and the Carlow Recreation Committee will be holding a cybersecurity seminar for seniors and ...

Organizer of Bancroft’s 1 Million March 4 Children quits

By Bill Kilpatrick On Sept. 21 in an interview with Rebel News, Mahmoud Mourra, one of the organizers 1 Million March 4 Children in Calgary, ...

Big cat escapes, OPP issue public safety warning

By Nate Smelle As of the morning of Oct. 26, the African Serval Cat which escaped from a local sanctuary on Corrigan Road in Bonnechere ...

Protest group spreading misinformation

By Bill Kilpatrick Despite handing out pamphlets at the 1 Million March 4 Kids protest that informed those who were protesting at Millennium Park that ...

Oktoberfest dinner attracts large crowd to Limerick Community Centre

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Limerick Friends’ Club put on their Oktoberfest dinner on Oct. 21 at the Limerick Township Community Centre ...

Canadian Peace Museum awards local students

By Kaitlin Sylvester The Bancroft Village Playhouse was filled with anticipation recently as the winners of the Stories of Peace 2023 competition were announced. Hosted ...

Turtle populations important to Ontario’s wetlands

By Kaitlin Sylvester Ontario, a province known for its stunning natural landscapes and abundant biodiversity, is home to a remarkable treasure hidden within its wetlands ...

Faraday council reiterates position on funding for the NHCC

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Oct. 4, Faraday Township council looked at a report from the Municipality of Hastings ...

Homelessness town hall meeting: Part two

By Bill Kilpatrick In part one of the homelessness meeting town hall, which can be found in the Oct. 11 edition of The Bancroft Times, ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support