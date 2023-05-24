Bancroft Walk for Alzheimer’s coming May 27

May 23, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

According to a May 10 media release from Amelia Huffman, communications, grants and IT person with the Alzheimer’s Society of Hastings Prince Edward, they are organizing the IG Wealth Management Bancroft Walk for Alzheimer’s on May 27 from noon to 2 p.m. at Millennium Park. Huffman comments on this upcoming fundraising event.

The IG Wealth Management Bancroft Walk for Alzheimer’s will be occuring on May 27 at MillenniumPark from noon to 2 p.m. and all funds raised stay here in Bancroft to fund local Alzheimer’s programs and services. They’re hoping to raise over $15,000 at the Bancroft walk this year. According to the media release, the number of people living with dementia in Canada is rising rapidly, and it is estimated that by 2050, over 1.7 million will be living with dementia. As these number go up, so too will the need for services.

Participants can walk as an individual or as part of a team, and can fundraise online or offline, with pledge forms available at the Bancroft Alzheimer’s Society office at 24 Flint Avenue. There is no cost to attend and no registration fee and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy this community event. Anyone who raises over $50 will get a walk T-shirt (while quantities last). To register and fundraise online, please go to www.walkforalzheimers.ca.

Jason Stapley, the regional vice-president at IG Wealth Management, says that they are proud to support the Alzheimer’s Society and that everyone knows someone who has been affected by dementia and are familiar with the emotional and financial impact it can have.

“This year, our team will be walking for those who are in Belleville and surrounding area who are living with the disease, their families and their caregivers. Each year, IG employees and advisors across the country look forward to the walk. It’s a great way to help support the communities in which we live and work,” he says.

Huffman tells Bancroft This Week that the Alzheimer’s HPE office in Bancroft changed locations in 2022, and is now at 24 Flint Avenue.

“[The Alzheimer’s Society HPE] has provided free programs and services from a Bancroft office for the last 20 plus years and we are less than 40 per cent funded by the Ministry of Health,” she says.

Huffman says that the Alzheimer’s Society HPE offers free navigation, referral, education, support, resources, and information to all those with questions or concerns about memory loss or dementia. They offer one-one-one and family support and information, and community support groups (with nearly 100 support groups hosted yearly). They also offer social and recreational programs including Memory Café, Minds in Motion, Out and Abouters and much more. For more information, please visit www.alzheimer.ca/hpe.

Throughout HPE, Huffman says they typically see hundreds of local walkers take part and support the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s events. She says that this year, they’re hoping to raise over $75,000 throughout the region, with over $15,000 hoping to be raised in Bancroft. Last year’s Bancroft total was over $17,000, while across HPE, almost $90,000 was raised.

“Walkers, sponsors and supporters have once again stepped up to help support their local Alzheimer’s Society and our upcoming walk again this year. We have also received generous donations for our event, such as the breakfast, which will be provided by the Riverstone Retirement Residence,” she says.

Carolyn Green-Smith is the co-owner of the Riverstone Residence (with her husband Don Green) and they feel it is important to be part of the community and to give back to the community. They know many people who are impacted by Alzheimer’s, which made it an easy fit to become involved.

“[We] are hoping to give the walkers and volunteers a healthy start to the day by serving freshly baked muffins, yogurt parfaits, fresh fruit and water for breakfast. [We] will both be participating in the walk after breakfast is served, and are looking forward to the day!” she says.

Huffman reveals that the IG Wealth Management Bancroft Walk for Alzheimer’s is a small but mighty event.

“Each year we see some returning participants as well as some new ones. We hope to see dozens of local walkers join us on May 27,” she says. “Participants can also register and get involved if they are not available to attend on May 27, so additional support may come in for this event.”