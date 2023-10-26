Headline News

Big cat escapes, OPP issue public safety warning

October 26, 2023

By Nate Smelle

As of the morning of Oct. 26, the African Serval Cat which escaped from a local sanctuary on Corrigan Road in Bonnechere Valley Township was still on the loose.

On Oct. 25 the Killaloe detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police released a public safety warning after learning that the animal had escaped following a request for assistance from the Provincial Animal Welfare Service to attend the sanctuary.

The OPP wants the public to know that the animal is a threat to public safety, as it “has the ability to attack mid-sized livestock and pets.”

The OPP has also acknowledged that if the animal should remain at large it is “suspected” that it will not survive as it does not have the ability to survive the colder months ahead. For those unfamiliar with what an African Serval Cat looks like, it weighs approximately 25 to 30 pounds and has a spotted coat with pointed ears.

They are asking members of the public to exercise caution in the area and report any sightings to police. If an emergency should arise as a result of an encounter with the big cat, they advise calling 911. The OPP has also asked that any questions pertaining to the investigation be directed to the PAWS.



         

