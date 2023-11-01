Carlow Mayo to host sign making workshop

November 1, 2023
By Mike Riley
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
According to a post on the Carlow Mayo Township website, there is a Christmas sign making workshop coming up on Nov. 5 at the Carlow Community Centre at 1702 Fort Stewart Road in Fort Stewart. It is being presented by the Carlow Community Centre Recreation Committee and the cost to participate is $20. Text Councillor Pam Stewart for more information at 613-920-5613. Stewart and Meryl Hall, who is leading the seminar, comment on this upcoming event.
Stewart told Bancroft This Week that this is their first time hosting this event and they’re super excited about it.
“Kim Stewart came up with the idea of hosting it and we have had a great response. In March, we had a ‘Painting with Meryl’ event led by Meryl Hall and we were full within a day, so we decided another day of crafting would be a great event. Meryl is once again helping us with this.
Hall says that the workshop is being arranged by Pam and Kim Stewart and she’ll be there to assist attendees in making custom Christmas/winter themed porch or festive round signs to hang indoors.
“We have stencils and so those hesitant saying they don’t have artistic ability will be pleasantly surprised how they can make a beautiful sign they can take home. The afternoon is about community and having fun afternoon together. We keep costs low but any profits go to the community centre. I am volunteering. We did a fun step by step guided paint class in the spring and painted the falls at McArthurs Mills,” she says.
Stewart says that all supplies are included in the $20 fee for the Nov. 5 workshop.
“These events are a great way to bring the community together and have some laughs while crafting.”