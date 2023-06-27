Community safety presentation to Limerick council from resident

June 27, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

At their June 19 meeting, Limerick Township council heard from resident George Hill, who was concerned about a stretch of South Steenburg Lake Road where traffic was travelling too fast for community safety in that area. He asked Limerick to provide larger signs to get traffic to slow down and will be presenting to Tudor and Cashel at their July 4 meeting, as this stretch of road is in both townships. After Hill presents to Tudor and Cashel Township, Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer with Limerick Township, says that both townships will work together to have continuity in their community safety messaging along the road.

Limerick Township council heard from George Hill at their June 19 meeting about a matter of community safety along South Steenburg Lake Road, where Mr. Hill lives. He asked them, on his behalf and on the behalf of 14 other residents along this section of road, to establish a Community Safety Zone, between numbers 390 and 504. In a letter and petition he’d sent to council prior to the meeting, he said that they were requesting proper signage to slow traffic down in this area to 25 kilometres per hour, as there was a high risk of an accident occurring with the increased speeds that vehicles attain while travelling along this road.

According to Hill, there had been at least three accidents at the top of the hill at number 456, as traffic speeds up to get over the hill, causing risk to children, pedestrians and pets. He also said that excessive dust was caused by these speeding vehicles as they sped by.

While Hill had put up some small signs to try to solve this issue, they’d proven inadequate and he requested that the township, in concert with Tudor and Cashel, step in to put larger and proper signage on the roadway to preclude any further accidents from occurring.

Hill told Limerick council that he’d also be meeting with Tudor and Cashel council at their July 4 meeting and asked that Limerick and Tudor and Cashel coordinate an appropriate community safety response to this issue.

Tisdale told Bancroft This Week on June 26 that Greg Maxwell, their roads superintendent, has already gone and put up some “Watch for Pedestrian” and “Please Slow Down” signs along the Limerick portion of the road.

“Once Mr. Hill has presented to Tudor and Cashel, the two townships will get together and produce a plan that has continuity between the two municipalities so that the messaging is the same.”