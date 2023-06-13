Community says goodbye to retiring NHPL employees

June 13, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There was a retirement party and open house held on June 10 at the North Hastings Public Library for four of the library’s employees who’ve been with the library for a combined total of 102 years; CEO and head librarian Kim McMunn, librarian Beverly Creighton, assistant librarian Shirley McRandall and custodian Jean McCormack. In addition to getting certificates from the province, the Town of Bancroft, Faraday Township, Limerick Township and the North Hastings Library Board, McCormack also got a certificate, balloons and a plant for her 85th birthday. There was also cake and many laughs and reminiscences of the ladies’ years at the library.

On June 10, McMunn, Creighton, McRandall and McCormack were recognized for their many years of service to the NHPL. McMunn and McCormack officially retire in June, Creighton retires in August and McRandall retires in December. Limerick Township public works supervisor and fire chief Greg Maxwell was there, representing MPP Ric Bresee, who could not be in attendance due to other commitments, and provided the ladies with provincial certificates of recognition for their years of service excellence. McMunn was honoured for her 26 years of service, Creighton for her 30 years of service, McRandall for her 22 years of service and McCormack for her 24 years of service. Maxwell also provided them with recognition certificates from Limerick Township, as Mayor Kim Carson could not attend due to a scheduling conflict.

Bancroft Deputy Mayor Charles Mullett and Faraday Township Mayor Dennis Purcell were present to give out certificates from the Town of Bancroft and Faraday Township respectively for the ladies’ years of service to the community.

Last, but not least, North Hastings Library Board chair David Giles was present to distribute certificates from the library board to McMunn, Creighton, McRandall and McCormack on this very special day. They also received retirement reading journals from McMunn, so they can keep track of the books they read in this new chapter of their lives.

After the presentation of the certificates, everyone convened for coffee, cold beverages and a large beautifully decorated retirement cake provided by Bancroft Foodland.

McMunn told Bancroft This Week it was a good group and that they were excited to be going but none of them wanted to leave.

“I think the others will stay for a little bit but I’m going to stay and fight the good fight. I want to see the new building [North Hastings Inspiration Place, slated for completion in 2024]. It’ll really change the dynamics downtown and it’ll warm the town up a bit. It’ll open up another dimension and give our service that much more,” she says.

Creighton thought the retirement party open house was lovely.

“It’s kind of a strange situation. I’m not leaving until the end of August as I promised them I’d stay on for the summer rush. It was great to see so many well wishers and such good feelings from the library. And it’s nice to have a happy occasion and have people show appreciation. I’ll probably volunteer going forward as it’ll hard after 30 years to go cold turkey!” she says.

McRandall thought it all went well and that it was a lovely gesture on behalf of everyone.

“I really appreciate everything that everyone has done. It’s sad to leave the library as it’s been such a big part of my life. But maybe after a bit I can come back in a different capacity,” she says.

McCormack also thought the party and open house was lovely and was caught off guard by the birthday party but was nonetheless delighted.

“I knew about the retirement party, but not that. They did a great job. When Kim puts her mind to something, it works and it gets done. And she’s such a friendly person. The first time you see her you go ‘I know her.’ She’s just got that attitude, that disposition. So easy to talk to. It doesn’t matter what you ask her, she’ll either have the answer or she’ll find out. That’s just the way she is. They’re all like that. I really like them all,” she says.

McCormack says she also volunteers next door at Choices Thrift and Gift Shop and one time, their hydro went out but the library still had hydro.

“So come lunchtime, there was no tea. So I filled up a kettle with water and I came over and asked if I could borrow their hydro,” she says. “And while I waited, we chatted and visited and then I was able to have my lunch and tea, and Shirley [McRandall] said ‘only in the country could you do that!’”