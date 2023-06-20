General News

Community Trust celebrates new garden art project

June 20, 2023

By Bill Kilpatrick

On June 14 close to 30 people attended the North Hasting Community Trust to celebrate the completion of their garden art project. The project was a result of collaboration between Algonquin artist Sherry Crawford, Fraser Young the Founder of Ecostructure Canada a sustainable design consulting firm, and members of the Community Trust. The project, that has been in the works since March 2023 and has involved numerous volunteers and donations from Freymond Lumber and Walker’s, was completed on June 13. The garden, which is a combination of an Indigenous medicine wheel and an Indigenous Dream Catcher, is the first of many living art projects that Crawford and Young have planned for the area. The celebration involved teachings and an art display from Crawford, along with a garden tour, garden planting and a free lunch.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

SABA Old Rail Trail ribbon cutting ceremony brings out the community

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The official ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Old Rail Trail in Madawaska happened on June ...

Bancroft Crusdares raise $51,000+ during Relay for Life

By Nate Smelle Every year people from communities across Canada come together as teams for the Candaian Cancer Society’s Relay for Life campaign. Traditionally, as ...

‘Take Pride’ spirit day promotes acceptance, reduces stigma and helps students feel safe

By Bill Kilpatrick On June 9 North Hastings High School held its first ever gay pride themed spirit say entitled “Take Pride.” The event was ...

South Algonquin council discusses request to use Lester Smith Community Centre

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on June 6, South Algonquin Township council discussed an email request from Whitney resident Shelly ...

Bancroft council receives annual report from Stewards of Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park

By Nate Smelle During their meeting on Wednesday, June 7, Bancroft council received the annual report from the Stewards of Bancroft Eagles Nest Park’s vice ...

Local municipalities enact total fire bans

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The townships of Limerick, Tudor and Cashel and Wollaston are under a total fire ban as of June ...

Taylor Reads celebrates the resilience of the human spirit through Indigenous authors

By Bill Kilpatrick On May 31, students in Heather Taylor’s Grade 11 English class at North Hastings High School gathered in front of a panel ...

EORN updates Wollaston council on Cell Gap Project

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Wollaston Township council received an update from the Eastern Ontario Regional Network at their meeting on May 9. ...

Three barks for a successful Bancroft Lions’ Club Pet Valu Dog Guides Walk

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Bancroft Lions’ Club Pet Valu Dog Guides Walk happened on May 28 at the Santa House beside ...

The Wildewood ‘torch’ gets passed on

By Bill Kilpatrick On May 28 the Wildewood Art gallery in Maynooth held its final showing that featured all new work from 17 different artists. ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support