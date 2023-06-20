Community Trust celebrates new garden art project

June 20, 2023
By Bill Kilpatrick
On June 14 close to 30 people attended the North Hasting Community Trust to celebrate the completion of their garden art project. The project was a result of collaboration between Algonquin artist Sherry Crawford, Fraser Young the Founder of Ecostructure Canada a sustainable design consulting firm, and members of the Community Trust. The project, that has been in the works since March 2023 and has involved numerous volunteers and donations from Freymond Lumber and Walker’s, was completed on June 13. The garden, which is a combination of an Indigenous medicine wheel and an Indigenous Dream Catcher, is the first of many living art projects that Crawford and Young have planned for the area. The celebration involved teachings and an art display from Crawford, along with a garden tour, garden planting and a free lunch.