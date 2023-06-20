Community Trust celebrates new garden art project

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The official ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Old Rail Trail in Madawaska happened on June ...

By Nate Smelle Every year people from communities across Canada come together as teams for the Candaian Cancer Society’s Relay for Life campaign. Traditionally, as ...

By Bill Kilpatrick On June 9 North Hastings High School held its first ever gay pride themed spirit say entitled “Take Pride.” The event was ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on June 6, South Algonquin Township council discussed an email request from Whitney resident Shelly ...

By Nate Smelle During their meeting on Wednesday, June 7, Bancroft council received the annual report from the Stewards of Bancroft Eagles Nest Park’s vice ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The townships of Limerick, Tudor and Cashel and Wollaston are under a total fire ban as of June ...

By Bill Kilpatrick On May 31, students in Heather Taylor’s Grade 11 English class at North Hastings High School gathered in front of a panel ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Wollaston Township council received an update from the Eastern Ontario Regional Network at their meeting on May 9. ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Bancroft Lions’ Club Pet Valu Dog Guides Walk happened on May 28 at the Santa House beside ...

By Bill Kilpatrick On May 28 the Wildewood Art gallery in Maynooth held its final showing that featured all new work from 17 different artists. ...